Leisure > Style

Mix and Match Staples During the Brooks Brothers Summer Sale

Two styles for $99? Sign us up.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 20, 2024 11:31 am
Brooks Brothers
The Brooks Brothers Summer Sale features mix-and-match shorts and shirts.
Brooks Brothers

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Remember Brooks Brothers? You know, the menswear retailer and white-collar bastion that’s been outfitting working men in classic style — think hopsack jackets with patches on the elbows and crispy corduroy shorts — for a century? Yeah, those guys. Given their current ability to totally reinvent your summer wardrobe, you might want to check out the variety of promotions they’re underway. Deals include a 2 for $99 mix-and-match on shirts and polos, 2 for $89 on select shirting styles, which, if we did the math correctly, equates to…massive savings on a ton of new clothes for summer?

The Mr Porter Sale Is Doubling Up on Menswear Grail Discounts
The Mr Porter Sale Is Doubling Up on Menswear Grail Discounts
 Save an extra 15% off apparel from Tom Ford, Acne Studios and more

If you need more, the brand is still offering red hot deals as part of their regular sale section, with 700+ items seriously marked down and ready to work their way into your bar-boardroom-backyard rotation. From seersucker shorts to buttoned-up oxfords, these are the best deals from the Brooks Brothers Summer Sale.

Shop the Brooks Brothers Summer Sale

Brooks Brothers Cotton Terrycloth Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Cotton Terrycloth Polo Shirt
Polos & Shorts: 2 for $99
Brooks Brothers 6″ Stretch Cotton Seersucker Friday Shorts
Brooks Brothers 6″ Stretch Cotton Seersucker Friday Shorts
Polos & Shorts: 2 for $99
Brooks Brothers 7″ Cotton Madras Shorts
Brooks Brothers 7″ Cotton Madras Shorts
Polos & Shorts: 2 for $99
Brooks Brothers Vintage Oxford-Collar Supima Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Vintage Oxford-Collar Supima Polo Shirt
Polos & Shorts: 2 for $99

More Deals

Brooks Brothers x Thomas Mason Cotton Twill Checked Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers x Thomas Mason Cotton Twill Checked Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $198$99

Brooks Brothers’ recent collab with revered shirtmakers Thomas Mason is as good as it gets…and currently only $100.

Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Brooks Brothers : $118$50

Corduroy is only for fall? Says who?

Brooks Brothers Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $108$50

Nothing to see here, just your bread-and-butter non-iron oxford for a cool $50.

Brooks Brothers Sconset Suede Camp Moc
Brooks Brothers Sconset Suede Camp Moc
Brooks Brothers : $198$100

Boat shoes are so in.

Brooks Brothers Regent Classic-Fit Wool-Silk-Linen Hopsack Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers Regent Classic-Fit Wool-Silk-Linen Hopsack Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers : $598$300

There are travel blazers and then there are travel blazers. This silky hopsack sports call falls into the latter category.

Brooks Brothers 5″ Stretch Montauk Nautical Flag Swim Trunks
Brooks Brothers 5″ Stretch Montauk Nautical Flag Swim Trunks
Brooks Brothers : $99$50

Make a splash!

Brooks Brothers Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Striped Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Striped Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $118$60

Striped for your pleasure.

Brooks Brothers Embroidered Leather Tab D-Ring Belt
Brooks Brothers Embroidered Leather Tab D-Ring Belt
Brooks Brothers : $98$50

Let your belt do the talking.

More Like This

Mr Porter summer style
What to Wear This Summer, No Matter Your Aesthetic
Santoni was founded by Andrea Santoni in 1975. Today his son, Giuseppe, tends the family business.
Santoni Redefines Elegant Luxury and Comfort with Their New Lightweight Easy Shoe
Noah x Timex
Noah x Timex’s Sold-Out Celestial Timepiece Is Receiving a Rerelease
A model running in Tracksmith's Twilight Shorts.
The 10 Best 5-Inch (and Below) Workout Shorts for Men

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

SIMKHAI Camp Collar Shirt
Save a Whopping 70% on This Designer Camp Collar

$345$104

PRL Boat Shoes
Maybe You’ve Heard? Boat Shoes Are Back.

$139$115

Bella Pro Series - Steam Espresso Machine
Somehow This Espresso Machine Is Just $20

$70$20

Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 Is Now $100 Off

$399$299

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The match between Roger Federer and Andre Agassi atop Burj Al Arab Jumeirah February 2005
The Exhilarating Ways Skyscraper Hotels Around the World Put Their Rooftops to Use
Thrifting
6 Places for Top-Notch Thrifting in DC
Jake Bates
Kicker Jake Bates Is Heading to the Lions From the UFL
A man resting on a beach. Not tracking my sleep stats is one of my seven healthiest habits.
My 7 Healthiest Habits as a Wellness Writer
Billy Blanks filming a Tae Bo workout class in the early 2000s. How does the exercise program hold up in the 2020s?
Revisiting the Tae Bo Workouts of My Youth
Anthony Bourdain attends the Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose "Get Jiro!" launch party
Anthony Bourdain's Graphic Novel "Get Jiro!" Will Be Adapted for TV

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Brooks Brothers

Mix and Match Staples During the Brooks Brothers Summer Sale

Mr Porter summer style

What to Wear This Summer, No Matter Your Aesthetic

Santoni was founded by Andrea Santoni in 1975. Today his son, Giuseppe, tends the family business.

Santoni Redefines Elegant Luxury and Comfort with Their New Lightweight Easy Shoe

Noah x Timex

Noah x Timex’s Sold-Out Celestial Timepiece Is Receiving a Rerelease

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco