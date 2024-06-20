Mix and Match Staples During the Brooks Brothers Summer Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Remember Brooks Brothers? You know, the menswear retailer and white-collar bastion that’s been outfitting working men in classic style — think hopsack jackets with patches on the elbows and crispy corduroy shorts — for a century? Yeah, those guys. Given their current ability to totally reinvent your summer wardrobe, you might want to check out the variety of promotions they’re underway. Deals include a 2 for $99 mix-and-match on shirts and polos, 2 for $89 on select shirting styles, which, if we did the math correctly, equates to…massive savings on a ton of new clothes for summer?

If you need more, the brand is still offering red hot deals as part of their regular sale section, with 700+ items seriously marked down and ready to work their way into your bar-boardroom-backyard rotation. From seersucker shorts to buttoned-up oxfords, these are the best deals from the Brooks Brothers Summer Sale.

Shop the Brooks Brothers Summer Sale

More Deals

Brooks Brothers’ recent collab with revered shirtmakers Thomas Mason is as good as it gets…and currently only $100.

Corduroy is only for fall? Says who?

Nothing to see here, just your bread-and-butter non-iron oxford for a cool $50.

Boat shoes are so in.

There are travel blazers and then there are travel blazers. This silky hopsack sports call falls into the latter category.

Make a splash!

Striped for your pleasure.

Let your belt do the talking.