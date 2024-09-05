Wellness > Running

On’s Last-Season Sale Is Like Cloud Watching, But for Your Feet

Score Swiss sneakers at special prices

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 5, 2024 11:58 am
On Last Season Sale
On's Last Season Sale is anything but outdated
On

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The occasional chill in the air. The return of the PSL. That’s right, it’s officially fall marathon season. Naturally, the only way to celebrate the changing of the seasons — or a serious uptick in your weekly mileage — is to snag a new pair of cushy trainers, preferably from the mass of killer silos floating around at the On last season sale section.

If You Want to Run a Company, Run a Marathon
If You Want to Run a Company, Run a Marathon
 Meet Greg Ho, the investment exec who plans to run 100 marathons by 100

We already knew that the Swiss athletic apparel wasn’t messing around when it came to elite gear and unparalleled performance — taking a sizable bite out of a running shoe market historically dominated by Nike and Adidas made that crystal clear — but as it turns out, they take discounts pretty seriously, too. “Last season” might be the official terminology On uses, but there are discounts on top-of-the-line styles we (your trusty InsideHook editors) still run in today, including the best-selling Cloudmonster and our personal endorsement in the Cloudsurfer.

We’ve rounded up six can’t-miss styles from the On last season section — these range from the aforementioned Cloudsurfer to a pair of white sneakers endorsed by Fed himself — that are sure to make your fall that much better, whether it involves long runs or not. Shop our picks below.

The Best Deals From On’s Last-Season Sale

On Cloudsurfer
On Cloudsurfer
Buy Here : $160$125

We will continue to postulate that the Cloudsurfer might just be the best trainer on the market. The $35 discount makes it harder to disagree.

Why On’s Cloudsurfer Is Our Favorite Running Shoe Yet
Why On’s Cloudsurfer Is Our Favorite Running Shoe Yet
 Swiss engineering has never been so smooth. It’s worth every penny.
On Cloudeclipse
On Cloudeclipse
Buy Here : $180$140

Ever wonder what it would be like to walk on clouds? Wish granted.

On Cloudaway
On Cloudaway
Buy Here : $140$80

You probably shouldn’t run in the Cloudaway. Urbexing, though…that’s another story.

On Cloudmonster
On Cloudmonster
Buy Here : $170$135

Even a few years (and a sequel) on, the On Cloudmonster remains on of our favorite shoes to log easy, long miles in.

On THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro
On THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro
Buy Here : $160$125

Sure, you definitely can’t hit like Fed. Hell, you probably can’t hit at all. But that shouldn’t stop you from cosplaying like the Swiss tennis GOAT.

On Cloudgo
On Cloudgo
Buy Here : $150$85

Unlike many of On’s stacked styles, the Cloudgo is svelte and snappy, with a TPU speedboard and forefoot rocker for added motivation with each step.

More Like This

Greg Ho, president of Spring Mountain Captial, running a marathon. Here's why he thinks running is great predictor of executive success.
If You Want to Run a Company, Run a Marathon
A group of men running a race in the heat.
How Much Should Warm Weather Impact Your Running Times?
Summer running gear
Summer’s Ending. Here’s the Running Gear You’ll Need to Survive It.
A still from a season of "Love Island," featuring three contestants.
Are Contestants on Dating Shows Allowed to Go for Runs?

Wellness > Running
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

This Luxury Skincare Item Is $80 Off
This Luxury Skincare Item Is $80 Off

$399$319

We Love Our Place’s Griddle Pan. It’s Now on Sale.
We Love Our Place’s Griddle Pan. It’s Now on Sale.

$125$100

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Now’s the Best Time to Buy Sur La Table Cookware

From Our Partner

J.Crew Ludlow Blazer
Save an Extra 30% Off Sale Styles at J.Crew

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024
I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair
Culture Hound
The Best Movies, TV and Music for September
Best whiskeys
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 
Three new watches from Doxa, A. Lange & Söhne, and IWC, which were some of our favorite new watch releases of August 2024
The 14 Best Watches of the Past Month
A young man dribbles a soccer ball on a patch of grass in Central Park.
How to Get in Shape for Your Rec Soccer League This Fall

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Running, Right This Way

On Last Season Sale

On’s Last-Season Sale Is Like Cloud Watching, But for Your Feet

Greg Ho, president of Spring Mountain Captial, running a marathon. Here's why he thinks running is great predictor of executive success.

If You Want to Run a Company, Run a Marathon

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, who recently shared his wellness routine with us, including his newfound love of pickleball

Daniel Dae Kim on the Wellness Routine That Keeps Him Young

A still from a season of "Love Island," featuring three contestants.

Are Contestants on Dating Shows Allowed to Go for Runs?

Explore More Running

Keep Reading

A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024

I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair

Culture Hound

The Best Movies, TV and Music for September

Best whiskeys

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 

Oasis in 1997

Oasis's Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia