On’s Last-Season Sale Is Like Cloud Watching, But for Your Feet

The occasional chill in the air. The return of the PSL. That’s right, it’s officially fall marathon season. Naturally, the only way to celebrate the changing of the seasons — or a serious uptick in your weekly mileage — is to snag a new pair of cushy trainers, preferably from the mass of killer silos floating around at the On last season sale section.

We already knew that the Swiss athletic apparel wasn’t messing around when it came to elite gear and unparalleled performance — taking a sizable bite out of a running shoe market historically dominated by Nike and Adidas made that crystal clear — but as it turns out, they take discounts pretty seriously, too. “Last season” might be the official terminology On uses, but there are discounts on top-of-the-line styles we (your trusty InsideHook editors) still run in today, including the best-selling Cloudmonster and our personal endorsement in the Cloudsurfer.

We’ve rounded up six can’t-miss styles from the On last season section — these range from the aforementioned Cloudsurfer to a pair of white sneakers endorsed by Fed himself — that are sure to make your fall that much better, whether it involves long runs or not. Shop our picks below.

The Best Deals From On’s Last-Season Sale

We will continue to postulate that the Cloudsurfer might just be the best trainer on the market. The $35 discount makes it harder to disagree.

Ever wonder what it would be like to walk on clouds? Wish granted.

You probably shouldn’t run in the Cloudaway. Urbexing, though…that’s another story.

Even a few years (and a sequel) on, the On Cloudmonster remains on of our favorite shoes to log easy, long miles in.

Sure, you definitely can’t hit like Fed. Hell, you probably can’t hit at all. But that shouldn’t stop you from cosplaying like the Swiss tennis GOAT.

Unlike many of On’s stacked styles, the Cloudgo is svelte and snappy, with a TPU speedboard and forefoot rocker for added motivation with each step.