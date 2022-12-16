InsideHook
Vehicles | December 16, 2022 5:39 pm

Is Faraday Future Facing Funding Issues?

The FF 91 is now expected to go into production next year

FF 91
The FF 91, with doors fully extended.
Faraday Future
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

For EV upstart Faraday Future, 2022 has brought with it a particularly strenuous set of ups and downs. The EPA announced earlier this year that the automaker’s flagship FF 91 would be able to travel 381 miles on a single charge. That follows the announcement of a “production-intent” version of the FF 91. As good news goes, that’s all pretty good!

Now for the less-great news: according to a new article at Autoblog, the company’s stock price has dropped relatively significantly this week — and even more so over the course of the year. Over the summer, its stock was trading at a 52-week high of $7.85; as of this writing, a share can be had for $.35. (Though, to be fair, that’s a slight increase from where it was trading a little over a week ago.)

That’s one of two interconnected financial challenges facing the company. As the article points out, Faraday Future is currently attempting to raise between $150 million and $170 million that will allow for production of the FF 91, now scheduled to take place in March 2023.

According to a Faraday Future press release, an existing investor has also provided “a $30 million binding letter of intent draft.”

The aforementioned press release also addressed some of the fiscal issues the company is presently dealing with. “We will utilize our capital in a disciplined manner that is focused on bringing the best product to market,” said Xuefeng (“XF”) Chen, the company’s Global Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

More Like This

Lucid Air Dream Edition
Is the Lucid Air Worth the Hype?
Mercedes Marco Polo
Mercedes Is Releasing an Electric Camper Van … But Not in the U.S.
Tesla sign
Tesla Announces Wide Release of Full Self-Driving Beta

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
Forget Marvel, "Black Widow" Jeanette Lee Was a Billiards Superhero
The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?
Is Former Top Pick Marcus Mariota Done With the NFL?

Keep Reading

Best hotels collage

The 62 Best New Hotels to Open in 2022
Olivia Colman in "Empire of Light."

Have We Finally Gotten Sick of Movies About the Magic of Cinema?
The cover of the book "Racing With Rich Energy," by journalists Alanis King and Elizabeth Blackstock, next to a Haas F1 car with a Rich Energy decal

Behind the Definitive Account of an F1 Scandal, "Racing With Rich Energy"
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Attention Skiers: Jackson Hole Has a Ton of Fresh Powder and a Brand New Lift
Spread from Monteverde

First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat
For Rare Sneaker Finds, eBay Reigns Supreme

6 Rare Sneakers You Can Find on eBay Right Now
a collage of sweaters from the Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale on a green background

What to Buy From Brooks Brothers’ Blowout Sweater Sale, For Holiday Season and Beyond
a collage of Amazon stocking stuffers on a grey background

Like It or Not, Amazon Is a One-Stop Shop for Stocking Stuffers
Gold ring, necklace and earrings from Aurate, on a gold and marble background

Need a Very Good But Very Last-Minute Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.

Trending

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
Forget Marvel, "Black Widow" Jeanette Lee Was a Billiards Superhero
The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?