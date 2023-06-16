InsideHook
Travel | June 16, 2023 1:46 pm

Surprise Surprise, True Crime Travel Is on the Rise

Why settle for a podcast when you can visit the scene of the crime IRL?

The infamous Cecil Hotel
The infamous Cecil Hotel
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Thanks to a myriad of bizarre accidents and unexplained deaths, the Cecil Hotel is widely considered one of the most haunted hotels in the world. Or, if it wasn’t prior to the release of the first season of the Crime Scene docuseries The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, it is now.

For the most part, the hotel still exists much as it did then, though it’s been closed to the public for years (it reopened as a permanent supportive housing project in 2021). That said, largely thanks to its Netflix feature, it has recently regained the attention of the macabre-obsessed, even earning it a spot on the itinerary for the Downtown LA-bound hoping to snap a picture in front of the cursed building.

Per a new report from Forbes, it’s just one example of the growing trend that is true crime influencing travelers, which makes sense given that more than half of Americans cop to being obsessed with the genre.

“True crime junkies are going beyond the humble haunted house and traveling to check out notorious locations, from Milwaukee, former home of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, to Hollywood Hills, where the Manson family made their mark,” Laura Begley Bloom writes.

U.S. cities are cashing in, too. New Orleans, which the site UpgradedPoints.com found to be the best city for true crime tourism, offers nine true crime tours (for context, the U.S. average is apparently 4.5). Others include New York, Chicago, Seattle, DC, San Francisco, LA, Philadelphia, Savannah, St. Louis, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Detroit, Austin, Indianapolis, Portland, Dallas, Knoxville, Little Rock and Fall River.

Chernobyl, Instagram and the Rise of “Dark Tourism”
Chernobyl, Instagram and the Rise of “Dark Tourism”

Why tourists are increasingly flocking to the sites of great human tragedies

But what is true crime tourism if not just a media-fueled extension of dark tourism? For the uninitiated, The Washington Post described dark tourism — a term coined in 1996 — as “visiting places where some of the darkest events of human history have unfolded,” which “can include genocide, assassination, incarceration, ethnic cleansing, war or disaster — either natural or accidental.” Auschwitz-Birkenau, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the 9/11 memorial, for example— all notoriously unhappy places to say the least, yet millions of people travel to visit them every year.

According to experts, however, a jump scare isn’t what most people are after. “We’ve just got this cultural fascination with the darker side of history; most history is dark,” Philip Stone, executive director of the Institute for Dark Tourism Research at the University of Central Lancashire, told The Post. “I think when we go to these places, we see not strangers, but often we see ourselves and perhaps what we might do in those circumstances.”

One study claims it has to do with curiosity coupled with the need to understand. “Dark tourism develops curiosity and satisfies the desire for knowledge of past suffering and pain,” it notes.

Interestingly, that same study also says this: “[P]articipants who visit tragic human sites present higher values in hostility and tourist wellbeing than those who do not. In summary, people who visit more dark places and score higher on negative personality characteristics have higher values of tourist wellbeing.”

So, by that math, the people traveling to the homes of famous serious killers are less likely to kill other tourists, which has to count for something.

More Like This

The controversial hack could help you save...and land you in hot water with the airlines
What the Hell Is Skiplagging?
tourist standing on beautiful pagoda during a stunning sunrise in Bagan, Myanmar
Is It Okay to Take a Trip Without Your Significant Other?
Parents are the latest demographic to hop on the wellness travel train
Study Shows That Parents Are Becoming Increasingly Interested in Wellness Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

These Are the Best Whiskies in the World, According to the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge
How the Country’s Only Unionized Strippers Won Their Battle
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Golf's Most Colorful Caddie on the PGA Tour Merging With LIV
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Sierra Nevada Is Bringing Back Four Fan Favorites

Keep Reading

The Hold Steady performs onstage at the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on July 19, 2008

Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
Madely Lake, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, September 2003

The Best Workouts to Do With Your Aging Dad
Deer Tick

Deer Tick Is Aging Gracefully, Against All Odds
Mariano Rivera on the mound of the Yankees in 2013 at Yankee Stadium.

Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
dan white the magician holding playing cards

The Magician Is Still One of the Best Shows in NYC
Recovery Slides Hero Art

The Best Recovery Slides for Men
Mr.Porter Sale Hero

The Massive Mr Porter Sale Features Over 15,000 Items Up to Half Off
Todd Snyder Sale Hero

Our Top Picks From Todd Snyder’s Outstanding Current Sale
A person pouring a Cometeer coffee capsule in a glass with ice.

Review: This Is the Best At-Home Iced Coffee We’ve Tried

Trending

These Are the Best Whiskies in the World, According to the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge
How the Country’s Only Unionized Strippers Won Their Battle
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Golf's Most Colorful Caddie on the PGA Tour Merging With LIV
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes