InsideHook
TV | June 21, 2023 12:31 pm

Some HBO-Exclusive Shows Are Surprisingly Headed to Netflix

A new deal would find HBO original series getting a second streaming home on a major rival

Jay Ellis, Issa Rae from the series finale of "Insecure" on HBO. Shows like "Insecure" may become available on Netflix.
Some HBO originals like "Insecure" may become available on Netflix
Raymond Liu/HBO
By Kirk Miller

As part of wide cost-cutting measures, previously flush streaming services have been canceling shows that had already been renewed (or sometimes already filmed) and even taking programs off the air. But a new arrangement by Warner Bros. Discovery may help stop the bleeding a little bit — it appears that HBO’s parent company might license some of its shows to Netflix, a competitor.

Per Deadline, this licensing would mark the first time in nearly a decade that HBO shows would exist on a rival subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the United States. As of now, only the Issa Rae comedy Insecure, which ended in 2021, has been identified as part of the deal. If other deals come through, the shows would not be exclusive and could still be streamed on Max (Warner Bros. Discovery’s rechristened HBO Max service).

This appears to be part of the monetization plan by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who has also shuttled off shows like Westworld to free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services like Tubi and Roku.

HBO Max Is Now “Max,” and It’s All in On Prequels, Spinoffs and Revivals
HBO Max Is Now “Max,” and It’s All in On Prequels, Spinoffs and Revivals

The rebranded streamer is emphasizing the likes of "Harry Potter" and "Game of Thrones"

For Warner Bros. Discovery, this loss of exclusivity probably pales in comparison to the need for a cash infusion, as well as exposure for shows that might be lost or forgotten on the network — or, depending on the title, have been completely removed from streaming otherwise. For creators, this is a way to keep their shows, past or present, alive and available. And for viewers, it offers a chance to catch up on some series without subscribing to a dozen different streaming platforms. And unlike HBO’s previous show licensing efforts in the early 2010s, this won’t involve edited versions of shows going to network syndication or basic cable.

More Like This

A detail of TV remote control with streaming platform buttons. We look at how Netflix and other streaming services might be immune to inflation.
Streaming Services Like Netflix May Be Immune to Inflation
The Disney+ website on a laptop computer in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Disney has announced it will raise prices on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in the new few months.
Why Disney+ Raising Prices Is Bad for All Streaming Services
Chromecast with Google TV device and remote, sitting on a table. Our review praises the organization the service brings to streaming
Review: Chromecast With Google TV Greatly Simplifies the Streaming World

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
So You Want to Work Out With Your Dog
These Are Chicago’s Absolute Best Italian Beef Sandwiches

Keep Reading

The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character

The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan: The First Celebrity Automotive Influencer?
home is where band in the studio

From the Depths of Florida Emerges an Era-Defining Album
Banff National Park

A Guide to Road-Tripping Canada's Golden Triangle in 7 Days
The Bear

The Biggest Unanswered Questions Ahead of “The Bear” Season 2
Everlane Summer sale hero

13 of Our Favorite Picks From the Everlane Summer Sale
Grill Accessories hero

Grilling Accessories to Heat Up Your Backyard BBQ This Summer
The new Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier electrolyte drink mix

Liquid I.V.’s Newest Product Is Our Summer Partying Savior
Home Upgrades Hero

Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades

Trending

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
So You Want to Work Out With Your Dog