CNN Pairs Charles Barkley and Gayle King For a New Show

"King Charles" will air in the fall

Charles Barkley will have a new television presence soon.
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Over the course of his career in sports and media, Charles Barkley has competed in the NBA and the Olympics — not to mention a very memorable game of one-on-one with Godzilla in a Nike ad. He’s golfed, he’s analyzed and he’s offered insights into the game — and now, he’s making a foray into primetime television with a forthcoming series on CNN.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that a new series will pair Barkley with Gayle King. Its title? King Charles. The new series won’t affect their existing television work.

The article cites recent comments CNN head Chris Licht made at the Paley Center, when he spoke about experimenting with different kinds of programming. “CNN always has something interesting. And I think if we compete for those viewers without offending the core cable news junkie that’s to me the best guess or best hypothesis of what could be successful,” Licht said.

Licht was hired to run CNN last February, with several notable positions at the channel filled later in the year.

Other than King Charles being scheduled in prime time, little has been revealed about its contents. In a memo sent to CNN staff, Licht referred to the program’s hosts as “two incredibly dynamic personalities” — and it’ll be interesting to see what comes from the pairing of the two hosts, and in what directions they’ll take the show. We’ll know soon enough; King Charles is scheduled to begin airing in the fall.

