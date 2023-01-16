InsideHook
TV | January 16, 2023

Public Intoxication Arrest Leads to Further Trouble for Andy Dick

It's the latest in a series of encounters with the law

Andy Dick
Andy Dick at Rock To Recovery at The Fonda Theatre on October 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Bezjian/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Over the last decade or two, actor and comedian Andy Dick has faced a host of legal troubles and brushes with the law. This includes being fired from an independent film in 2017 after an array of shocking on-set behavior and facing a 90-day jail sentence after being found guilty of groping an Uber driver. The latest situation in which Dick has found himself relates somewhat to the last of those — where, as part of his sentence, he was ordered to register as a sex offender.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, police arrested Dick on Friday night for public intoxication. It was at that point that the police ran a search in their database for him and learned that Dick’s registration as a sex offender had lapsed, compounding his troubles.

According to the Times‘ reporting, Dick was subsequently released on bail, and will be due back in court in May. The Times also reported that Dick, as part of his 90-day sentence for the Uber case, was also instructed to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as well as “sexual compulsion anonymous sessions.”

There was a period decades ago when Dick was best known for his work as a comedian and his roles on a series of acclaimed and well-liked series, including News Radio and The Ben Stiller Show. Now, if Dick’s in the news, it’s largely as a result of behavior like this — something that countless efforts over the years, sadly, haven’t been able to curb.

