X/Twitter May Start Charging Users. Will They Finally Revolt?

What is finally going to get people to get rid of X/Twitter? So far paid blue check marks, a disliked name change and security issues haven’t seemed to cause a mass exodus, nor has its owner’s erratic behavior. But a forced payment to use the service? That might be the “we’re out of here” moment for many users.

The idea of requiring a “small monthly payment” was floated by X owner Elon Musk during a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Per TechCrunch, Musk suggested that doing so would weed out the bots.

“Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny…but even if it has to pay…a few dollars or something, the effective cost of bots is very high,” said Musk.

So, would people be willing to make a payment to utilize a service that’s free for most of its users? Musk estimates X has about 540 million “monthly users” but some reports suggest that only about 827,000+ of those have signed up for the paid X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue) service. He also didn’t offer any information about the amount of the upcoming payment plan or a timetable.

Like several of Musk’s ideas from the past, this one could very well never come to fruition. And Musk only broached the subject during a talk where he was essentially defending himself against claims of anti-Semitism after threatening to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League, which is an incredibly 2023 sentence.

Still, the idea behind most free online services, outside of social media, is to get people to upgrade to a paid plan at some point (while still harvesting their data). As well, X may have no choice. The decline of revenue at X is pretty much Musk’s fault. He claims there’s an advertiser boycott against the service and that ad revenues have declined 60% — which, again, seems to be a reaction against his leadership and management.

Will users pay for a formerly free service that gets seemingly worse every day … but lacks a real competitor? (Sorry, Threads.) We’ll probably find out sooner than later, around the time Musk comes up with another infuriating idea on how to alter the network.