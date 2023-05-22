InsideHook
Tech | May 22, 2023 12:14 pm

Instagram’s Twitter Clone Isn’t a Perfect Solution, But It Has One Advantage

New details have leaked on P92/Barcelona, IG's new text-based app

A photo illustration of various popular apps, including Twitter and Instagram. Instagram may have a Twitter, text-like competitor up and running by late June.
Will Instagram's new, secret app really be a the "Twitter killer"?
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
By Kirk Miller

With everyone trying to come up with a Musk-free Twitter alternative — even a buzzy one called Bluesky from former Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey — it’s no surprise that Facebook’s parent company Meta is exploring a competitive product. The difference? By going through Instagram, this is one social competitor that might actually work, for better or worse.

Per Lia Haberman’s ICYMI newsletter, Instagram’s new Twitter-like text app may be here as early as the end of June. Called P92, Project 92 or Barcelona (all temporary for now), this “Instagram for your thoughts” won’t quite be the Twitter clone that other social media start-ups have been pitching.

Haberman spoke with a creator who met with Meta, and learned a few potential details about the new app. To start, it’ll be built on “the back of Instagram” — and it’ll work with your current sign-in and sync up with your followers — but compatible with other social media services like Mastodon. Even though there will be a centralized hub for content, the key for P92 is decentralization: Users on other apps “will be able to search for, follow and interact with your profile and content.”

Text updates will be up to 500 characters and users can include links, pics or videos up to five minutes long. As per other Twitter-like services, account holders can engage with likes, replies and reposts, and also control replies and mentions (and block or report spam). IG content guidelines will also be enforced.

Report Reveals More and More People Are Exploring a Twitter Exit
Report Reveals More and More People Are Exploring a Twitter Exit

Mastodon is currently the fastest-growing alternative

“The micro text updates the app allows might even replace the Twitter screenshots that seem to have overrun the Feed recently,” Haberman writes (a trend I’ve certainly noticed).

The final product is a bit vague at the moment; also, the secret testing being done right now is with “famous people and influencers,” so this isn’t quite an ideal decentralized program. That said, the integration with Instagram immediately gives P92 a leg up on, well, everyone; the service is estimated to have at least 1.6 billion users around the world as of April 2023.

That said…Twitter has many, many issues (today’s fun: your deleted tweets aren’t being deleted) but let’s not forget all the issues with Meta, particularly when it comes to user data and privacy. While I personally like Instagram and find it preferable and less anxiety-inducing than other social media platforms (pro tip: follow a lot of animal accounts), Meta is a giant corporation that will eventually find a way to monetize this new text-based service — and, if keeping with past history, frustrate its users just as much as any large-scale social media platform.

Conversely, after reading the troll replies to Haberman’s article on Twitter, I’m in support of any new service that offers a modicum of moderation and user control.

More Like This

Posts from The Retrologist Instagram account
Meet the Man Behind the Instagram Feed That Captures the Coolest Images of Roadside America
A man holding a phone with the Instagram app pulled up. Is Instagram the next big thing in travel?
The Next Big Travel App Is…Instagram?
A gentlemen holding a cocktail conversing. There are a pair of hands holding drinks on the left and right.
Don’t Believe Your Instagram Ads. We Haven’t Cured Hangovers Quite Yet.

Recommended

Suggested for you

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
HIMS Review: An Inexpensive, Discreet Hair Loss Treatment that Actually Works
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction

Keep Reading

A rocket ship blasting into a starry sky

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
a lineup of the best non-alcoholic beers

We Tried 20-Plus Non-Alcoholic Beers to Find the Best in Every Style
Where will you be for the 2024 solar eclipse?

It's Time to Book Your Travel for the 2024 Eclipse
The stranded girls from "Yellowjackets" collect outside the cabin during the snowy months

Which Character Holds the Key to Success for “Yellowjackets”?
five popular bourbon bottles

The Best Everyday Bourbons to Drink Right Now
a collage of items from the J.Crew Memorial Day Sale on a striped background

J.Crew’s Memorial Day Sale Has Already Begun. Here’s What to Buy.
the Nantucket Penny Loafer, available in four colors, is down to $80 (originally $160) during Cole Haan's Memorial Day sale

Summer-Ready Footwear Is Up to 50% Off During Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale
a collage of swim trunks on a pool background

The Best Swim Trunks for Men This Summer
Shop the best luggage deals on the internet

The Best Luggage Deals on the Internet Right Now

Trending

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
HIMS Review: An Inexpensive, Discreet Hair Loss Treatment that Actually Works