InsideHook
Tech | October 5, 2023 12:20 pm

Bill Gates’s Early Foray Into AI Is Rather Underwhelming

The man who called AI "revolutionary" just launched a chatbot that can recommend movies, books and podcasts

Bill Gates, Founder of Breakthrough Energy and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks onstage at The New York Times Climate Forward Summit 2023 at The Times Center on September 21, 2023 in New York City
Bill Gates: Not quite delivering on the revolutionary aspect of AI (yet)
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The New York Times
By Kirk Miller

Bill Gates has been an outspoken supporter of artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, the tech innovator said AI was as “revolutionary as mobile phones and the Internet.” Maybe that’s why one of his first significant investments in this revolutionary tech space feels underwhelming: it’s a chatbot for personalized movie, TV, podcast and book picks.

Per The Wall Street Journal, a Gates-backed startup called Likewise released a free chatbot called Pix today. Pix runs on OpenAI’s natural-language processing technology and will apparently learn users’ preferences over time. It will suggest content across platforms to users who text, email or use the app.

Bill Gates Is a Huge Fan of Artificial Intelligence
Bill Gates Is a Huge Fan of Artificial Intelligence

"Artificial intelligence is as revolutionary as mobile phones and the Internet," he says in a new essay

According to the Journal, Pix uses 600 million consumer data points to hone its media recommendations. Likewise’s home page offers up example queries such as “I’m looking for a Sci-Fi book series with strong female characters” and “Got binge-worthy true crime podcast recs?” We tested it out and got fairly decent answers about obscure found footage horror films — and then another click brought the list up on a different page with streaming options. I was also able to get Pix to expand on answers, though it oddly suggested The Shining when I asked for a more grounded, modern-day sci-fi book that explored either time travel or multiple universes (conversely, it did suggest Version Control by Dexter Palmer, which was an A+ selection).

A screenshot of Pix from the Likewise home page
A screenshot of Pix from the Likewise home page
Screenshot

I could see Pix being useful, though I’m not sure I’m getting answers that aren’t similar to ones I’d get via ChatGPT, “other customers bought” lists on Amazon, subreddit film forums, curated lists on Goodreads or apps like JustWatch, which already contains a solid recommendation engine. But the app also strikes me as a letdown from the man who recently said AI “will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care and communicate with each other. Entire industries will reorient around it. Businesses will distinguish themselves by how well they use it.” Pix is useful, but it’s not the shiny future that Bill Gates promised.

More Like This

Tom Hanks at 2023 Cannes. The actor recently took to Instagram to note that an AI version of him was promoting a dental plan that was not authorized by him.
An Unauthorized AI Version of Tom Hanks Is Hawking a Dental Plan Online
Female waiter counting beer keg's using tablet
New Data Shows AI Is Coming for Beer Jobs
Canadian flag waving in front of the Parliament Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. A new AI-generated travel article suggested tourists visit the Ottawa Food Bank.
AI-Written Travel Article Suggested a Trip to Ottawa Food Bank

Recommended

Suggested for you

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
The World's Oldest Scotch Whisky Is Heading to Auction
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Best Movies, TV and Music for October
Award-Winning Chili Recipe to Try This Fall + 6 Tips to Chili Greatness

Keep Reading

Three silver watches with blue and pink accents

The Best Rolexes in Play at the Ryder Cup Last Weekend
Five bottles of affordable rye whiskey

The 9 Best Affordable Rye Whiskeys to Drink Right Now
Zoltan Bathory of Five Finger Death Punch. We spoke with him about what metal music and Brazilian jiu-jitsu have in common.

Metal Musicians and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Who Knew?
A scene from "Saw X"

Should We Feel Guilty About Liking the “Saw” Movies?
Bison on the road in Yellowstone National Park. The best way to see Yellowstone is with a tour guide.

The Best Way to Experience Yellowstone Is With a Guide
Rolls-Royce Motors Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, who announced his retirement on October 5, next to the company's first EV, the Spectre

How Torsten Müller-Ötvös Revived Rolls-Royce With Four Cars
Brooklyn Brewery's Fonio Rising

Brooklyn Brewery Is Bringing an Ancient African Grain to Mainstream Beer
A Shark Robot Vacuum on a purple background

The Best Budget Vacuums Just Got Cheaper
a collage of models in Uniqlo U

The Latest Uniqlo U Collection Is Muted Minimalist Menswear Perfected

Trending

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
The World's Oldest Scotch Whisky Is Heading to Auction
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Best Movies, TV and Music for October