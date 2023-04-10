InsideHook
Sports | April 10, 2023 2:09 pm

Wrexham Got a Step Closer to Promotion With Win Over Notts County

A thrilling match ended with a saved penalty kick

Wrexham fans
Fans of Wrexham display a banner prior to the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Notts County.
Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

We’re nearing the home stretch for England’s numerous soccer leagues, which means plenty of drama as teams at all levels of the support face promotion and relegation battles. In the second division, Burnley F.C. clinched their automatic return to the Premier League this weekend with a win over Middlesborough. A few levels below that, Wrexham A.F.C. are looking to make a leap from England’s fifth division to its fourth — but it won’t be easy.

For the National League, where Wrexham currently play, finishing first will result in automatic promotion to League Two. The teams that finish second through seventh will have to compete for the remaining promotion spot — meaning that the second-best team won’t automatically be promoted.

This is especially of interest this season, as two teams have been significantly better than the rest of the division: Wrexham and Notts County. A gap of over 20 points separates the two from third-place Woking. And, wouldn’t you know it, Wrexham and Notts County faced off earlier today. Heading into the game, both teams had 100 points.

Turns out the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned team had the better day, with an especially thrilling conclusion. At the end of the first half, Notts County had a 1-0 lead. Wrexham equalized and then took a 2-1 lead in the second half; Notts County evened it up in the 75th minute, and Wrexham retook the lead three minutes later.

And then, in the final seconds of the match, Notts County was awarded a penalty…which Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster saved, giving his team three points for the day.

The Untold Story Behind Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welsh Football Club
The Untold Story Behind Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welsh Football Club

48 hours of songs, pints and unexpected friendships. This is one adventure you won't see on the FX series "Welcome to Wrexham."

The season isn’t over yet, but Wrexham does have one advantage over Notts County going forward — a game in hand. Will Wrexham be welcomed into League Two next season? They just took a big step towards that destination.

More Like This

Wrexham AFC
It’s Not As Easy As It Should Be to Watch the Team From “Welcome to Wrexham”
A pixellated still from the TV show "Ted Lasso."
Can Ted Lasso Save EA Sports?
The Rooneys
The Next High-Profile Soccer Documentary Takes On the “Wagatha Christie” Saga

Recommended

Suggested for you

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning

Keep Reading

The orange Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept at the 2023 New York Auto Show

Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell in "Running With Our Eyes Closed"

“Running With Our Eyes Closed” Is More Marriage Doc Than Music Doc
David Bowie on the Trans-Siberian Railway.

A New Book Takes Readers Backstage With Bowie in the '70s
Couple holding hands in bed

Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
A group of young runners racing through a field.

Inside the Training of a 13-Year-Old Running Phenom
a collage of the best men's rugby shirts on a pink patterend background

The Best Rugby Shirts for Men Make Ivy Style Easier Than Ever
See our 14 best deals from the Nordstrom spring sale below.

Nordstrom’s Insane Spring Sale Is Still Going Strong. Here’s What to Buy.
Only a few sports drinks actually deserve your attention.

What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
a collage of the products on the week on a tan background

Hardshell Suitcases, Pizza Hut Hats and a Based Climbing Collab

Trending

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door