InsideHook
Sports | June 10, 2023 8:57 pm

Trainer and Jockey Set Milestones in Belmont Stakes Win

Before today, a female trainer had never won any of the Triple Crown races

Belmont Stakes winners
Trainer Jena Antonucci holds the winners trophy with owner Jon Ebbert and jockey Javier Castellano who rode Arcangelo to win the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park.
Al Bello/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

As part of a career that’s landed him in the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, Javier Castellano had never won the Belmont Stakes before this year. He also hadn’t won the Kentucky Derby before this year — and that ended up working out quite well for him. After this year’s Belmont Stakes, he can add a win there to his impressive roster of victories; this time out, he rode Arcangelo to victory.

As reported by the New York Times, Castellano’s victory was far from the only milestone set in the race. Arcangelo’s trainer Jena Antonucci is the first woman to train a winning horse at any of the Triple Crown races. As milestones go, this is a pretty big one; this was, after all, the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes.

As ESPN noted in their dispatch from the race, Arcangelo finished ahead of Forte, who was favored to win. National Treasure, who won the Preakness, finished sixth overall. Kentucky Derby winner Mage did not race.

Behind the Scenes at Belmont and What to Drink for the Stakes
Behind the Scenes at Belmont and What to Drink for the Stakes

We trekked out to Belmont and got photos and drinks so you don't have to.

Following the race, Antonucci addressed the media with thoughts on the historic win. “Never give up. And if you can’t find a seat at the table, make your own table and build your team and never give up,” she told ESPN.

The next major event in the world of horse racing won’t be for a few more months; this year’s Breeders Cup is set to take place on November 4 in Arcadia, California.

More Like This

Justify Wins Belmont Stakes to Claim Triple Crown
Justify Wins Belmont Stakes to Claim Triple Crown
John Velazquez at Preakness
In Close Race, National Treasure Wins Preakness Stakes
Mage at the Kentucky Derby
Mage’s Kentucky Derby Win Was a First for Jockey and Trainer Alike

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
The Arrival of Jess Williamson
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
Craft Beer Is Doing the Unthinkable: Mimicking Macro Beer
What Do Wine Nerds Drink Off-Duty?
Power Broker Who Lost 66 Employees on 9/11 Helped Create PGA-LIV Merger

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Cooling Pillows, Apple Vision and Bogey Boys
a photo of actor Chris Briney in a white jacket against a white background

Chris Briney Is Making Waves and Hitting His Stride
Jess Williamson on gray background

The Arrival of Jess Williamson
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023

80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
The streaking lights of cars on a beautiful Norway road at night.

“YouTube Drives” Are One of Our Favorite Meditation Hacks
Booze Gifts Hero

19 Gifts to Give His Bar Cart a Much-Needed Refresh
Pickleball gifts on a blue and brown court background

The Best Pickleball Gear to Gift for Father’s Day
Pool with view in Caribbean landscape

A Seasonal Switcheroo: The Off-Season Summer Travel Guide
a collage of 5" shorts on a checked blue background

10 Great Pairs of Shorts, None of Them Over 5 Inches in Length

Trending

A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
The Arrival of Jess Williamson
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
Craft Beer Is Doing the Unthinkable: Mimicking Macro Beer
What Do Wine Nerds Drink Off-Duty?