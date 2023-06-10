Trainer and Jockey Set Milestones in Belmont Stakes Win

As part of a career that’s landed him in the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, Javier Castellano had never won the Belmont Stakes before this year. He also hadn’t won the Kentucky Derby before this year — and that ended up working out quite well for him. After this year’s Belmont Stakes, he can add a win there to his impressive roster of victories; this time out, he rode Arcangelo to victory.



As reported by the New York Times, Castellano’s victory was far from the only milestone set in the race. Arcangelo’s trainer Jena Antonucci is the first woman to train a winning horse at any of the Triple Crown races. As milestones go, this is a pretty big one; this was, after all, the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes.



As ESPN noted in their dispatch from the race, Arcangelo finished ahead of Forte, who was favored to win. National Treasure, who won the Preakness, finished sixth overall. Kentucky Derby winner Mage did not race.

Behind the Scenes at Belmont and What to Drink for the Stakes We trekked out to Belmont and got photos and drinks so you don't have to.

Following the race, Antonucci addressed the media with thoughts on the historic win. “Never give up. And if you can’t find a seat at the table, make your own table and build your team and never give up,” she told ESPN.



The next major event in the world of horse racing won’t be for a few more months; this year’s Breeders Cup is set to take place on November 4 in Arcadia, California.