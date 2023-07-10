Tim Tebow Owns a Minor League Hockey Team Now

Quarterback, minor-league baseball player, tight end and film producer — Tim Tebow has kept busy over the years. Now, he can add another job title to his increasingly wide-ranging resume: hockey impresario. As reported by ESPN, Tebow is a co-owner, along with David Hodges, of a team set to enter the ECHL in the 2024-25 season. The team will be based in the area around Lake Tahoe — specifically, in the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada.



The ECHL’s commissioner, Ryan Crelin, pointed out the team’s relatively unique position in a statement announcing the expansion team. “This new team will offer the only professional sports action in the region, giving locals a hometown team and fast-paced entertainment, with a commitment to giving back and growing the game of hockey in the community,” Crelin said.



In an interview with InsideHook last year, Tebow spoke of the health benefits of sports fandom. “I think people having teams to root for and a chance to escape the monotony of the day and cheer is healthy,” he said. With this latest move, he seems to be putting that idea into practice even more.



“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come,” he said in a statement regarding the expansion team.

Why Watching Sports Is Part of Tim Tebow’s Wellness Regimen A conversation with the former Heisman Trophy winner and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow about health and life

This isn’t Tebow’s first foray into sports team ownership. He’s held minority stakes in two other ECHL teams, the Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tebow is also part of an ownership group with plans to bring men’s and women’s soccer to Jacksonville, making him one of a growing number of celebrities investing in soccer teams as well. Maybe he just likes having a hand in sports with a dedicated goalkeeper.