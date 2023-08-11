InsideHook
Sports | August 11, 2023 11:56 am

Philip Rivers Was Almost a San Francisco 49er Last Season

If the San Francisco 49ers had been able to beat the Eagles and make it to the Super Bowl, they would have given Rivers a call

Philip Rivers gets set to pass for the Chargers.
Longtime Charger Philip Rivers could've played for an in-state rival.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Playing in Philadelphia against the Eagles for a chance to go to the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers were forced to turn to 37-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson at quarterback after starter Brock Purdy exited with an elbow injury. That Purdy was even the starter was somewhat of a joke as the 49ers traded up in the draft to select Trey Lance in 2021 and also worked out a deal to keep Jimmy Garoppolo in town last summer even though the team clearly did not view him as part of the future in San Fran. Neither Lance nor Garoppolo were healthy when the NFC Championship Game kicked off, and neither Purdy nor Johnson, who suffered a concussion, were healthy when it ended.

Given San Francisco’s quarterback situation in the NFC Championship, it’s no surprise that they lost the game by a large margin and allowed the Eagles to advance. But, had they somehow been able to defeat Philadelphia — and members of the 49ers think they should have — San Francisco would have needed a quarterback for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs and Pat Mahomes. According to Niners coach Kyle Shanahan, that QB would have been Philip Rivers.

“He was prepared to,” Shanahan said. “Now that’s stuff we talked about throughout the whole year. We would’ve had to have seen how that was for the Super Bowl, but that was the plan most of the year.”

Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost in the NFL Conference Championship Games
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost in the NFL Conference Championship Games

It'll be the Eagles versus the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Rivers, who retired after playing the 2020 season in Indianapolis with the Colts, played 16 of his 17 NFL seasons for the Chargers. When he retired in January of 2021 to coach high school football and help his wife take care of their nine children, 41-year-old Rivers had an all-time record of 134-106, a career completion rate of nearly 65% and was ranked No. 5 in career completions (5,277), No. 5 in passing yards (63,440) and No. 5 in passing touchdowns (421).

None of those statistics were accumulated in a Super Bowl as Rivers was never able to advance further than a conference championship game despite playing on some Charger teams that were loaded with talent. Based on what Rivers said during the summer after his retirement, he probably would have picked up the phone if the Niners had come calling.

“I’m just going to stay ready,” Rivers told The Los Angeles Times in 2021. “I want to make sure I’m very clear: I’m not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter. One, you’ve got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it’s got to be right. But I have not completely ruled that out.”

Unfortunately for Rivers, San Francisco’s mismanagement of the quarterback position prevented the team from needing one in the Super Bowl because they lost the round before.

More Like This

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins speaks to the media.
New Video Throws Fresh Shade on Tyreek Hill’s Goal of 2,000 Yards
Dallas owner Jerry Jones watches Cowboys training camp in July.
Average Value of an NFL Team Is Up 24% From Last Year
Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media at Kansas City Chiefs training camp. f
Who’s No. 2 Behind Patrick Mahomes on NFL’s “Top 100 Players” List?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 8 Best Walking Shoes for Men
The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
We Need More Brand-New Watch Designs
Remembering Robbie Robertson, One of Rock’s Greatest Storytellers
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner
The 5 Drinking Trends That’ll Define the Rest of 2023

Keep Reading

A photo of David Goggins at a tennis tournament.

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
Lala's clam pizza.

A Brooklyn Brewery Now Has New Haven-Inspired Pizzas on Tap
John Yau's "Please Wait by the Coatroom"

John Yau on the Changes He's Witnessed in the Art World
A photo of Max Holloway in the UFC Octagon with his arms spread out to either side.

What It’s Like to Go to War in the Octagon
The 2023 BMW M2

Review: The 2023 BMW M2 Goes Big, But Stays Fun
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale

Stock Up on Jeans With the Abercrombie & Fitch Denim Sale
a collage of items from the Allbirds sale on a black tech background

The Allbirds Sale Is Absolutely Packed With Tech Bro Grails
a collage of linen items on a crinkled tan background

Three Different Ways to Wear Linen Before Summer Ends
Various waterproof sex toys and vibrators on a purple background

The 10 Best Waterproof Sex Toys for a Wet Hot Summer of Sex

Trending

The 8 Best Walking Shoes for Men
The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
We Need More Brand-New Watch Designs
Remembering Robbie Robertson, One of Rock’s Greatest Storytellers
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner