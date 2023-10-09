InsideHook
Sports | October 9, 2023 2:39 pm

The Car Lewis Hamilton Drove in His First Team Mercedes Win Is Heading to Auction

It's estimated to sell for between $10 and $15 million

Lewis Hamilton 2013
Lewis Hamilton driving his F1 W04 racing car at speed over the track edge kerb at Turn Seven of the circuit during the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Darren Heath/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Lewis Hamilton has won a lot of Formula 1 races over the years, and he’s won plenty of them while driving for Mercedes. That long string of wins had to begin somewhere, though — and in Hamilton’s case, his wins for Team Mercedes began with the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix.

If you’ve ever watched footage of that race and admired the vehicle that Hamilton drove across the finish line, we have good news — that very Mercedes that ushered in a new era of Hamilton’s career will soon be available to purchase.

As Bloomberg reports (via Autoblog), RM Sotheby’s will be auctioning off the Mercedes in question in Las Vegas next month — November 17, to be precise. And if that date looks familiar, it’s because the auction is set to coincide with this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. That said, if you’ve ever wondered how much a Grand Prix-winning vehicle driven by one of the greatest drivers of our time would sell for, now you know: the auction house estimates that it will sell for between $10 and $15 million.

One Day After Near-Death Crash, Lewis Hamilton Hosts Black Designers at Met Gala
One Day After Near-Death Crash, Lewis Hamilton Hosts Black Designers at Met Gala

The F1 superstar spent at least $200,000 on a table, also inviting sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and singer Kehlani

The listing for the car includes some other notable details about it, including the fact that Hamilton drove this particular car for 14 of 19 Formula 1 events in 2013. It’s also, Bloomberg notes, the sole modern Mercedes Formula 1 vehicle that neither the automaker nor Hamilton owns. Which raises an interesting question: which buyer will join this elusive club? We’ll know next month.

