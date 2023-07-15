InsideHook
Sports | July 15, 2023 6:15 am

The Super League Is About to Get One Team Smaller

Also, yes, there is still (nominally) a Super League

Juventus bus and coach
Head coach of Juventus Massimiliano Allegri arrives at the stadium prior to the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and Juventus at Dacia Arena on June 04, 2023.
Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Remember that surreal moment in early 2021 when some of the biggest teams in European soccer announced plans to form a Super League, followed quickly by almost all of them doing an about-face when the reaction to the plan proved to be…less than enthusiastic? Still, there was always the possibility that the concept could return (hypothetically, even in other sports) — but that’s starting to look even less likely than it did before.

Why? As The Athletic reports, Juventus have started the process of formally withdrawing from the Super League. Nine of the 12 teams announced as founding members of the league had already withdrawn, leaving only Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona remaining.

On Thursday, Juventus issued a press release announcing its plan to exit the Super League (or what’s left of it). There is one potential hurdle remaining: the two Spanish teams must give their approval. The club’s announcement stated that “under the applicable contractual terms, its exit will be completed and effective only if previously authorised by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the remaining clubs involved in the Super League Project.”

Inside the Shocking Rise and Sudden Fall of the Super League
Inside the Shocking Rise and Sudden Fall of the Super League

Director Jeff Zimbalist’s docuseries “Super League: The War for Football” is out on Apple TV+

The recently-concluded Serie A season was a frustrating one for Juventus, who ended up having 10 points deducted by the league over some, shall we say, creative accounting decisions during the pandemic — a scandal that had repercussions across European soccer.

That loss of points could have been worse — the initial penalty was a deduction of 15, rather than 10 — but it also contributed to Juventus finishing seventh overall for the season. At least with the Super League exit in progress, they’ll have one less thing to worry about for the 2023-24 season.

More Like This

Messi celebrates
So, We Might Not Have Seen the Last of the Super League
bill belichick, patrick mahomes and aaron rodgers
In an NFL Super League, Which 8 Teams Would Make the Cut?
A male flag football player makes a diving catch
Is There Any End to the Pro Sports League Startup Craze?

Recommended

Suggested for you

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
A Luxe Caribbean Destination You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
These Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Still Live
No, Mike Love, the FBI Doesn’t Care If the Beach Boys Play “Surfer Girl”

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Hirsch Whiskey, a New Nothing Phone and Sustainable Nike Trainers
Flowers petals and leaves forming brain shape inside male's head silhouette made out of grass on yellow background.

Does One Hour of Meditation Equal Eight Hours of Sleep?
Stacks of CDs

Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
A man pulling a rope wearing the new TAG Heuer chronographic watch.

TAG Heuer’s Latest Chronograph Revives a Vintage Favorite
Boxing up the bottles beer at Anchor Steam Beer Brewery, March 28, 1978.

An SF Legend Is Dead: Anchor Steam Has Brewed Its Last Beer
Fish & Chips

Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include Your New Favorite Taco Place
Backpack cooler hero update

The Best Backpack Coolers of 2023
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background

The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background

Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Section Is Full of Summer-Ready Athleisure

Trending

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
A Luxe Caribbean Destination You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
These Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Still Live