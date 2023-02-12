InsideHook
Sports | February 12, 2023 11:39 pm

JuJu Smith-Schuster May Have Gotten a $1M Bonus for This Year’s Super Bowl

His contract for the season has a lot of incentives

Juju Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

This just in from the department of non-rhetorical questions: What’s better than winning a Super Bowl? The answer: winning a Super Bowl and getting a million dollars via a contractual bonus. For Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, that’s precisely the situation he’s in following this weekend’s game — which could work out very well for him.

As ESPN reported prior to the game, Smith-Schuster’s contract for the 2022 season included a $1 million bonus as long as he played in more than half of his team’s offensive snaps in the Super Bowl. (That would be in line with the rest of his season to date.) Well, there was one other provision for said bonus: the Chiefs had to win the Super Bowl while they were at it. As now know, that’s exactly how things played out.

ESPN’s article also revealed that this particular bonus was triggered by Smith-Schuster’s regular-season tallies in terms of receptions and yards received. In other words, a bonus on top of a bonus.

Art and Barbecue at Stake in Museums’ Super Bowl Bet
Art and Barbecue at Stake in Museums’ Super Bowl Bet

Cheesesteaks are also in play

As reported in March 2022, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with Kansas City after five years playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His 2021 season was limited by injury, but this season saw a much stronger performance across season and post-season alike.

The 2022 season has been one where JuJu Smith-Schuster stood to make a lot of money based on his own performance. His contract included $7.5 million in performance-related bonuses — a bet that’s played off for player and team alike.

More Like This

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches a game.
Why Andy Reid Is Excited About the Chiefs Playing in Germany Next Season
Travis Kelce of the Chiefs warms up during a game before the 49ers.
We Found Out Where Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Goes for Kansas City BBQ
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan’s New Deal Raises the Bar for NFL Contracts

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party
Sonos Arc vs. Sonos Beam: Which Is the Best Sonos Soundbar for You?

Keep Reading

Light beers

Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

How to Bet Eagles-Chiefs and 10 of the Top Super Bowl LVII Props
Panorama of Tel Aviv

How Tel Aviv Became the Queer Epicenter of the Middle East
a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Canon R8, Woodford Reserve Whiskey and Adidas x Jamaica Kits
Three travel backpacks on a triptych background

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
a collage of Valentine's Day date night outfits on a pink background

What to Wear This Valentine’s Day, According to InsideHook Editors
Don't mess this up.

The Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon
Robbie Felice cooking in the kitchen as Pasta Ramen.

Japanese Meets Italian at Pasta Ramen in New Jersey
A stand-up comic performing at Hotbed comedy club in Washington, D.C. We spoke with owner and founder of Underground Comedy, Sean Joyce.

What Makes DC’s Comedy Scene Special? Ask Sean Joyce.

Trending

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party