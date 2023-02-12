This just in from the department of non-rhetorical questions: What’s better than winning a Super Bowl? The answer: winning a Super Bowl and getting a million dollars via a contractual bonus. For Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, that’s precisely the situation he’s in following this weekend’s game — which could work out very well for him.



As ESPN reported prior to the game, Smith-Schuster’s contract for the 2022 season included a $1 million bonus as long as he played in more than half of his team’s offensive snaps in the Super Bowl. (That would be in line with the rest of his season to date.) Well, there was one other provision for said bonus: the Chiefs had to win the Super Bowl while they were at it. As now know, that’s exactly how things played out.



ESPN’s article also revealed that this particular bonus was triggered by Smith-Schuster’s regular-season tallies in terms of receptions and yards received. In other words, a bonus on top of a bonus.

As reported in March 2022, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with Kansas City after five years playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His 2021 season was limited by injury, but this season saw a much stronger performance across season and post-season alike.



The 2022 season has been one where JuJu Smith-Schuster stood to make a lot of money based on his own performance. His contract included $7.5 million in performance-related bonuses — a bet that’s played off for player and team alike.