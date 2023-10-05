InsideHook
Sports | October 5, 2023 11:23 am

No, We Don’t Need Bill Belichick as the Next NFL TV Analyst

Heading into Week 5, Belichick is 1-3, and the rumors are swirling

New England coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline.
Bill Belichick has been on television for long enough.
Sam Hodde/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

With an NFL dynasty that spanned two decades seemingly coming to an ugly end as Kansas City Chiefs take over as the league’s top dog, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may be looking for a new gig far sooner than anyone, including himself, would have expected. His team is currently sitting at 1-3, and the six-time Super Bowl-winning franchise is facing its third losing season in four years since Tom Brady left town.

“Belichick has at least the rest of this season to dig himself out of this mess,” according to Yahoo. “But it would be foolish to think [New England owner Robert] Kraft is guaranteed to wait one more season to fix this. Even with the likelihood of the franchise making a change at quarterback and an immense amount of salary-cap space, there remains a fundamental question of whether allowing Belichick to dive into those decisions would only elongate what looks like a total offensive rebuild.”

If Belichick, who also serves as New England’s general manager, is unable to dig himself out of the mess that he created, it is entirely possible that the 71-year-old coach and Kraft decide that it’s best for all parties to part ways following this season. What would come next for Belichick, who is 17 wins away from Don Shula’s all-time victory total of 347 (including playoffs), would be up for debate if that should happen.

One suggestion, which comes via Front Office Sports, is that Belichick could be the “next great” TV analyst on ESPN, Fox, the NFL Network or whatever other broadcaster would have him. All due respect to FOS and the longtime football coach, but it is hard to imagine that happening, as there’s no way America wants more Belichick. But when speaking with FOS, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager made somewhat of an elevator pitch for Belichick.  

“Belichick is super, super engaging with those he talks to. He knows the history of the game inside and out,” Schrager said. “I work with [Julian] Edelman on Fox and McCourty on Good Morning Football. You look around the landscape, Brady is coming, Gronk is with Fox, Devin McCourty is on NBC. There’s a little Belichick tree of media guys. You better believe they all say, ‘If you really got to know Bill, you’d look at him in a different way. Or if you heard him in a meeting he’s hilarious. Or Bill is the smartest guy.’ If Belichick ever wanted to do this, I would be a captive audience to listen to him on one of these shows. He’d be great.”

McCourty is good, Edelman is fine but Brady is going to stink as an announcer — and so would Belichick, if he would even consider taking the gig instead of just heading out to his boat in Nantucket once he’s no longer an NFL coach.

Think Belichick has what it takes? The FOS poll is below.

Already voted? Maybe this will make you reconsider.

The Patriots take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New England in a pick ’em.

