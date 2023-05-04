InsideHook
Sports | May 4, 2023 5:31 pm

Detroit Pistons Executive Repeatedly Harassed Female Employee

The Pistons fired assistant general manager Rob Murphy this week

Detroit Pistons logo
A detailed look at the Detroit Pistons logo at center court at Little Caesars Arena
Leon Halip/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons announced that they fired assistant general manager Rob Murphy. Last October, the Pistons placed Murphy on leave while they investigated a formal complaint of sexual harassment. And now, in the wake of his firing, more details have emerged about the actions that prompted it.

Citing an interview published at the Detroit Free Press, ESPN reports that Murphy repeatedly sexually harassed DeJanai Raska, his executive assistant. According to Raska, Murphy’s actions included saying that he wanted to “put a baby in her” and groping Raska while her preschool-age daughter was present. She also accused Murphy of sending the team’s human resources department an email stating that she had resigned her job in May of last year when she had done no such thing — which led to the loss of her job.

Raska told the Free Press that, “Silence is not an option. It’s not for me. It shouldn’t be for any woman.” She is presently suing the Pistons.

Congressional Committee to Probe the NFL’s Handling of Gruden Email Scandal
Congressional Committee to Probe the NFL’s Handling of Gruden Email Scandal

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday

Prior to his time at Detroit, Murphy had coached at Eastern Michigan University for 10 years. He left that job in 2021 to work for the Pistons. In a statement to the Free Press, the Pistons cited “allegations made by a former employee” as the reason for their investigation of Murphy.

More Like This

The Dallas Cowboys logo is seen in the end zone during the NFC Wild Card game
ESPN Report: Cowboys Paid $2.4 Million to Settle Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Longtime Jerry Jones Confidant
Bill Murray during a practice round prior to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course St. Andrews on September 28, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.
Bill Murray Reaches $100,000 Settlement Over On-Set Misconduct
James Franco attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
The Main Takeaways from James Franco’s First Interview About His History of Sexual Misconduct

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
The Fear of Getting "Bricked"

Keep Reading

five bottles of tequila recommended for Cinco de Mayo

The Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
Pete Davidson

In Defense of Pete Davidson
A stand-up apddleboarder does yoga on the board as the sun sets.

How to Get Into Surfing Shape Without Actually Surfing
Pho from Juicy Pho

A Culinary Guide to the Garland Pho Trail
A row of watches.

The Best Field Watches
The best mother's day gifts under $100

20 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100
A sampling of the best splurge-worthy gifts to give this Mother's Day

The 12 Best Splurge-Worthy Mother’s Day Gifts
Indoor Houseplants on a multi colored background

The Best Houseplants for Beginners
Our Place Sale Hero

Everything Is 25% Off at Our Place’s Sitewide Spring Sale

Trending

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine