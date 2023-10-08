InsideHook
Science | October 8, 2023 6:03 am

Recycling Batteries Can Have an Environmental Paradox

What happens when an ecologically friendly move yields more pollution?

Used batteries
Barrels with used batteries are stored in a hall of the company "Li-Cycle". The company recycles batteries at the site and separates the recyclables from each other.
Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

It isn’t hard to see the appeal of recycling batteries — whether that term is referring to the power sources of household objects or the massive high-tech devices used to power electric vehicles. A more sustainable future involves finding ways to repurpose waste products in as many ways as possible, whether that’s using old EV batteries as generators or transforming food waste into booze.

That said, there are challenges to pulling off battery recycling with minimal environmental impact — and the potential hazards of that approach are one of the things environmental studies professor James Morton Turner discussed in his recent book Charged: A History of Batteries and Lessons for a Clean Energy Future.

In an excerpt from the book featured at Literary Hub, Turner explored the ways in which recycling can have unintended consequences. Turner writes that recycling lead-acid batteries — like the kind used to start cars and trucks — moved overseas earlier this century. Turner notes that there were environmental regulations in place to govern how these batteries were recycled in — to cite one example — Mexico.

Having regulations and enforcing them are two different things, however — and Turner writes that the environmental guidelines under NAFTA for this type of recycling were “unevenly enforced.”

This Former Tesla Executive Has a Plan for Recycling EV Batteries
This Former Tesla Executive Has a Plan for Recycling EV Batteries

This addresses one of the big questions for EV adoption

It may not surprise you to learn that incidents of lead poisoning increased in some countries where lead-acid battery recycling facilities exist, such as the Dominican Republic and Senegal. Turner’s writing on the subject makes an impassioned case for thinking through all of the steps of the recycling process — and making sure that measures designed with the environment in mind don’t end up making it worse.

More Like This

Batteries
Will Recent Superconductor Research Lead to Better Batteries? Depends Who You Ask.
Nissan Sakura
Nissan Explores Using EV Batteries As Backup Generators
A view of cut logs from the end. We look at how Northvolt is developing wood-based batteries.
The Batteries of the Future Might Be Made From…Wood?
Batteries
What Do We Do With Old Electric Vehicle Batteries?

Recommended

Suggested for you

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

Keep Reading

This is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Irish American Whiskey and a New Take on the Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker
A gray watch, a green watch and a silver and red watch

The Best New Watches of the Past Month
The god of the oceans, Neptune, holds a beer stein in Milwaukee.

How to Train for (and Win) an Oktoberfest Steinholding Competition
Najee Harris of the Steelers is tackled by the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 5
The new 2023 Cask Strength releases from Angel's Envy, with two glasses, lying on a pink tabletop

An Early Taste of Angel’s Envy 2023 Cask Strength Rye and Bourbon
A grey sweater, pizza oven and pumpkin-shaped coquette on a rainbow background

From Cashmere Sweaters to Pizza Ovens: The 26 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Stovetop Espresso Maker Hero

The 7 Best Stovetop Coffee Makers
a collage of Zappos boots on a fall background

Zappos Has All the Best Boot Deals on the Internet Right Now
Interior of Guinness Restaurant

A Guinness Paradise Leads Chicago's Best New Restaurants

Trending

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall