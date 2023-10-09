InsideHook
Science | October 9, 2023 4:59 pm

The Solar System’s Smallest Planet Is Getting Smaller

No, this isn't the plot for an "Interstellar" sequel

Mercury
A NASA image of craters on the surface of the planet Mercury.
Heritage Space/Heritage Images/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

When you think of the planets across the solar system, several qualities come to mind, including “very, very large.” But it turns out that some of those qualities are a bit more relative than others – and that the solar system’s smallest planet is slowly and inexorably getting smaller.

That’s the biggest takeaway from a recent article in Live Science by Briley Lewis. Turns out that Mercury is in a constant state of cooling down and — like lava does as it cools — that process tends to make things a little bit smaller. In a paper published earlier this month at Nature Geoscience, the authors describe “a slowly cooling planetary interior and prolonged global contraction” on the first planet from the sun.

The scientists’ process, Lewis notes, involved a combination of factors, including data sent back from the NASA vessel Messenger. Messenger — its name an acronym for Mercury Surface, Space Environment, Geochemistry and Ranging — spent four years orbiting Mercury before the end of its mission in 2015. As Lewis writes, dust churned up by the impact of meteors can make features of Mercury’s surface blurrier; those blurs can, in turn, be used to date rocks situated on the planet.

Are Aliens Using Rogue Planets to Get Around Instead of Spaceships?
Are Aliens Using Rogue Planets to Get Around Instead of Spaceships?

Get in loser, we're going planet shopping

It’s a fascinating read, and it’s also informative in terms of demonstrating how much scientists can learn about a given planet simply by reviewing data gleaned from orbit. We’re a long way from setting foot on Mercury — if such a day ever comes — but that doesn’t mean we don’t have ways to gather information on it.

More Like This

Exoplanets
A Pair of High Schoolers Just Discovered Four Exoplanets
tess
NASA Prepares to Find More Planets With Launch of TESS on Monday
Images of the sun
This NASA Spacecraft Just Spent 17 Years Monitoring the Sun
These Are The Worst Planets in the Universe, According to Scientists
These Are The Worst Planets in the Universe, According to Scientists

Recommended

Suggested for you

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

Keep Reading

This is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Irish American Whiskey and a New Take on the Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker
A gray watch, a green watch and a silver and red watch

The 14 Best New Watches of Fall 2023
The god of the oceans, Neptune, holds a beer stein in Milwaukee.

How to Train for (and Win) an Oktoberfest Steinholding Competition
Najee Harris of the Steelers is tackled by the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 5
The new 2023 Cask Strength releases from Angel's Envy, with two glasses, lying on a pink tabletop

An Early Taste of Angel’s Envy 2023 Cask Strength Rye and Bourbon
A grey sweater, pizza oven and pumpkin-shaped coquette on a rainbow background

From Cashmere Sweaters to Pizza Ovens: The 26 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Stovetop Espresso Maker Hero

The 7 Best Stovetop Coffee Makers
a collage of Zappos boots on a fall background

Zappos Has All the Best Boot Deals on the Internet Right Now
Interior of Guinness Restaurant

A Guinness Paradise Leads Chicago's Best New Restaurants

Trending

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall