InsideHook
Science | June 18, 2023 9:07 pm

Groundwater Use Is Now Affecting the Planet’s Tilt

A new study has big news about the planet

Groundwater
Despite recent record-setting rains, farmers are back to flooding their fields with pumped groundwater to grow crops as viewed on April 22, 2023, near Cuyama, California.
George Rose/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Groundwater plays a significant role in the planet’s agriculture — but it’s also raised big questions over precisely how sustainable these practices are. Last year, Modern Farmer reported on a Dartmouth study that suggested that making groundwater use sustainable would significantly decrease the amount of several major U.S. crops. That study, and its implications, point to one alarming facet of the way humans manage groundwater. Turns out it’s not the only one: the way we’re using groundwater is also changing the tilt of planet Earth.

Writing at Space.com, Tereza Pultarova has more information on the findings of a recent study that makes clear just how much of an impact humanity’s use of groundwater has had on the planet. The study measured the amount of water removed from the planet’s natural reservoirs between 1993 and 2010, which came to 2,150 gigatons. During that same time, the planet’s tilt has changed by almost three feet — specifically, 31.5 inches.

Seoul National University scientist Ki-Weon Seo, the lead author of the study, addressed its findings. “Our study shows that among climate-related causes, the redistribution of groundwater actually has the largest impact on the drift of the rotational pole,” Seo said in a statement.

How to Escape a Flash Flood, According to an Expert
How to Escape a Flash Flood, According to an Expert

Sneaky buggers, flash floods. Here’s how to match ‘em for wit.

Scientists have only known about water’s ability to change the planet’s rotation since 2016. Seo’s comments balanced satisfaction with understanding the root causes of the altered tilt with alarm over the future.

“I’m very glad to find the unexplained cause of the rotation pole drift. On the other hand, as a resident of Earth and a father, I’m concerned and surprised to see that pumping groundwater is another source of sea-level rise,” Seo said.

More Like This

The Bell Bowl Prairie in Rockford
Why the Prairie State May Soon Lose a 1,000-Year-Old Prairie
An Honest Conversation About California, Wildfires and the Future of Paradise
An Honest Conversation About California, Wildfires and the Future of Paradise
A selection of cheeses at a grocery store on refrigerated shelves
The One Thing Vegetarians Get Wrong About Climate-Friendly Eating

Recommended

Suggested for you

Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Best Whiskies in the World from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge in 2023
Golf's Most Colorful Caddie on the PGA Tour Merging With LIV
Is Portland, Oregon Safe? Locals Don’t Recommend You Visit

Keep Reading

From skillets to salt spheres, this is the best gear and garb to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Cast Iron Skillets, RTD Cocktails and a Sporty Rowing Blazers Collab
shrimp burger

This Recipe Is for Advanced Burger-Makers Only
The Hold Steady performs onstage at the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on July 19, 2008

Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022.

Are the Days of High Spending on Podcasts Over?
dan white the magician holding playing cards

The Magician Is Still One of the Best Shows in NYC
Recovery Slides Hero Art

The Best Recovery Slides for Men
Mr.Porter Sale Hero

The Massive Mr Porter Sale Features Over 15,000 Items Up to Half Off
Todd Snyder Sale Hero

Our Top Picks From Todd Snyder’s Outstanding Current Sale
A person pouring a Cometeer coffee capsule in a glass with ice.

Review: This Is the Best At-Home Iced Coffee We’ve Tried

Trending

Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Best Whiskies in the World from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge in 2023
Golf's Most Colorful Caddie on the PGA Tour Merging With LIV