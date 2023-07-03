InsideHook
Science | July 3, 2023 3:58 pm

Air Quality Is Bad Across the Country. Will Fireworks Make It Worse?

This July Fourth could be hazardous to your health

fireworks display
Will fireworks make the air quality worse this Fourth of July?
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

We’re over 20 years past the season dubbed the “Summer of the Shark” by members of the media. Will 2023 end up going down in history as the Summer of Smoke? It just might, with the effects of wildfires in Canada heading south and making air quality across the United States decline. But it’s not like there’s a holiday taking place this week that’s usually accompanied by a huge number of midair explosions, right? Oh, wait…

In a new article for The Washington Post, Kasha Patel and Kate Selig explored the potential effect of fireworks displays on the already-troubled air quality across the U.S. Patel and Selig cite an ongoing phenomenon over the years — that July Fourth often goes down in history as the calendar date with the highest levels of air pollution in a given year.

Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Melissa Sullivan advised Post readers to “be aware of potential air quality impacts from fireworks when there may already be high levels of pollution in the air, including pollution from wildfires.”

A Brief History of Fireworks on the 4th of July, in 5 Long Reads
A Brief History of Fireworks on the 4th of July, in 5 Long Reads

Do you know where archaic fireworks laws come from?

The other issue covered in the Post‘s reporting focuses on a fireworks-specific aspects of air pollution — namely, that fireworks contain chemicals that should not be inhaled under any circumstances.

The experts cited by the Post also note that setting off fireworks at home can be more hazardous to one’s health than watching a grander display. And with personal firework sales potentially setting a new record this year, that’s an especially ominous warning.

More Like This

Root beer BBQ sauce is a superior holiday condiment.
Root Beer BBQ Sauce Is the Condiment Equivalent of Fourth of July Fireworks
person holding fireworks in both hands
Fireworks and Sex Toys: How Americans Are Injuring Themselves During the Pandemic
Fireworks for sale
Americans Could Set a Fireworks Sales Record This Fourth of July

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Drink Bourbon
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Chinese Car-Making Is About to Take Over the World
30 Chicagoans Respond to the Most Unrealistic Moment From “The Bear”

Keep Reading

a line of whiskey bottles including elijah craig, balcones, laws, stranahan and makers mark

The 50 Best American Whiskeys
Bruce Springsteen performs during the last show of the 1985 'Born in the U.S.A. Tour'. in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
An assortment of dry-aged hot dogs.

The Case for Grilling Dry-Aged Hot Dogs and Burgers This Fourth of July Weekend
You are gonna wanna find out how Porter Road's sausage gets made

Everything You Need to Know About Buying, Cooking and Eating Better Sausage
beef brisket sliders

You Need These Brisket Sliders for the Fourth of July and Beyond
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster
a collage of sunglasses on a firework background

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better
Great Jones hot dish, Alex Mill pants and a Saloman sneaker on a red and blue background

8 On-Sale Items We’re Buying This Fourth of July Weekend
a collage items from the Alex Mill Sale on a grey background

The Alex Mill Sale Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity (For Your Closet)

Trending

How to Drink Bourbon
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Chinese Car-Making Is About to Take Over the World