InsideHook
Science | July 15, 2023 9:15 pm

The Key to Understanding Black Holes Might Involve Bathtubs

Not unlike Soundgarden's song "Black Hole Sun," but with bathtubs

Bathtub
Bathtubs aren't just useful for getting people clean.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

It seems like scientists are learning more new things about black holes every month — if not faster. That’s included recent insights on what these all-devouring celestial bodies sound like — something that’s likely to inspire the more cosmically-minded among the doom metal set, among many others. The latest breakthrough in understanding black holes comes from something not generally associated with ambitious scientific research — the humble bathtub.

Or, in this case, a not-so-humble bathtub. If you’re familiar with a (possibly apocryphal) declaration made by Archimedes — the ancient thinker referenced most recently in the film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — you’ll know that bathtubs and science have a closer connection than one might initially suspect. And yes, this includes learning new things about black holes.

At The Guardian, Hannah Devlin spoke with Silke Weinfurtner, the professor heading a research effort into black holes at the University of Nottingham. Weinfurtner and her colleagues work with what Devlin describes as “a large, hi-tech bathtub,” which has the effect of both revealing new properties of black holes and demystifying them for a wider audience.

“[I]t helps to remind yourself, ‘Wait a second, it happens in my bathtub. Maybe it’s not so strange after all,’” Professor Weinfurtner told The Guardian.

What SpaceX Has to Do With Mysterious Spirals in the Northern Lights
What SpaceX Has to Do With Mysterious Spirals in the Northern Lights

Omens in the sky are a good thing, right?

As Devlin explains, the scientists are looking for parallels between the way fluid goes down a drain and the way space and time bend near a black hole. In this case, the fluid in question is highly cooled helium — but parts of the experiment will be familiar to anyone who’s stared at water circling a drain. It’s a striking combination of the mundane and the high-tech — and it might just improve humanity’s knowledge of the cosmos.

More Like This

Scientists Have Discovered a Black Hole Close to Earth
Scientists Have Discovered a Black Hole Close to Earth
How Global Teamwork Helped Create the First Black Hole Image
How Global Teamwork Helped Create the First Black Hole Image
Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking Getting His Own “Black Hole” Coin in the UK

Recommended

Suggested for you

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
A Luxe Caribbean Destination You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
$245 Million QB Russell Wilson Facing Make-or-Break Season in Denver
These Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Still Live

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Hirsch Whiskey, a New Nothing Phone and Sustainable Nike Trainers
Flowers petals and leaves forming brain shape inside male's head silhouette made out of grass on yellow background.

Does One Hour of Meditation Equal Eight Hours of Sleep?
Stacks of CDs

Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
A man pulling a rope wearing the new TAG Heuer chronographic watch.

TAG Heuer’s Latest Chronograph Revives a Vintage Favorite
Boxing up the bottles beer at Anchor Steam Beer Brewery, March 28, 1978.

An SF Legend Is Dead: Anchor Steam Has Brewed Its Last Beer
Fish & Chips

Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include Your New Favorite Taco Place
Backpack cooler hero update

The Best Backpack Coolers of 2023
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background

The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background

Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Section Is Full of Summer-Ready Athleisure

Trending

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
A Luxe Caribbean Destination You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
$245 Million QB Russell Wilson Facing Make-or-Break Season in Denver