This Sherpa Guide Just Climbed Everest for the 28th Time

In perhaps the most impressive record ever set, Sherpa guide Kami Rita climbed Mount Everest for the 28th time. In doing so, he beat his own record, which he set less than a week ago. Rita is deemed one of the greatest mountain guides, which seems appropriate for someone who scaled a 29,032-foot summit almost 30 times.

May is prime time for climbing Everest because it’s the month with the best weather conditions. And Rita wasn’t the only one racing up the mountain with his clients, beating records and taking names. Pasang Dawa is right behind Rita with 27 climbs. He reached the peak for the 26th time on May 14, tying Rita’s previous record. Dawa then proceeded to the peak three days later for the 27th time, as did Rita. Time will tell who will get the most climbs in before the end of the spring season.

Rita’s father was one of the very first Sherpa guides, and Rita himself first submitted to Everest in 1994. He’s been making the trip almost every year since. He has also scaled K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse, which are among the tallest peaks in the world.

Sherpas like Rita are extremely important for the safety and success of foreign climbers who want to scale Everest. The Nepalese authorities have issued about 480 Everest permits this year, which is the most they’ve ever given out. In this year’s spring climbing season alone, already 10 people have died attempting the trek.

I personally can’t imagine why anyone would want to climb Mount Everest with those life-or-death odds, but at least there are guides like Rita to help those who are crazy enough to do it.