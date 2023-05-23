InsideHook
News & Opinion | May 23, 2023 12:23 pm

This Sherpa Guide Just Climbed Everest for the 28th Time

Kami Rita beat his own record to reach the milestone

Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa (C), who broke his own world record for the most summits after climbing Mount Everest for the 26th time, is welcomed after arriving at Tribhuvan airport in Kathmandu on May 27, 2022
Kami Rita Sherpa is welcomed after arriving at Tribhuvan airport in Kathmandu on May 27, 2022.
AFP via Getty Images
By Amanda Gabriele

In perhaps the most impressive record ever set, Sherpa guide Kami Rita climbed Mount Everest for the 28th time. In doing so, he beat his own record, which he set less than a week ago. Rita is deemed one of the greatest mountain guides, which seems appropriate for someone who scaled a 29,032-foot summit almost 30 times.

May is prime time for climbing Everest because it’s the month with the best weather conditions. And Rita wasn’t the only one racing up the mountain with his clients, beating records and taking names. Pasang Dawa is right behind Rita with 27 climbs. He reached the peak for the 26th time on May 14, tying Rita’s previous record. Dawa then proceeded to the peak three days later for the 27th time, as did Rita. Time will tell who will get the most climbs in before the end of the spring season.

Plans to Trek Through Nepal Alone? Not Anymore.
Plans to Trek Through Nepal Alone? Not Anymore.

Even the most experienced hikers will now require a guide

Rita’s father was one of the very first Sherpa guides, and Rita himself first submitted to Everest in 1994. He’s been making the trip almost every year since. He has also scaled K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse, which are among the tallest peaks in the world.

Sherpas like Rita are extremely important for the safety and success of foreign climbers who want to scale Everest. The Nepalese authorities have issued about 480 Everest permits this year, which is the most they’ve ever given out. In this year’s spring climbing season alone, already 10 people have died attempting the trek. 

I personally can’t imagine why anyone would want to climb Mount Everest with those life-or-death odds, but at least there are guides like Rita to help those who are crazy enough to do it.

More Like This

Sunset over Mt Everest from Tibet
Inside One Madman’s Wild Plan to Conquer Everest
Everest
Inside the Challenge of Measuring Climate Change’s Effects on Mount Everest
Domes in an Everest base camp in Shigatse, Tibet taken on May 19, 2020
Study: It’s Getting Much Easier to Climb Mount Everest

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction
Hims Review: A Hair Loss Treatment that Actually Works

Keep Reading

collage of kids watches

The Best Watches for Kids
Chef Jimmy Kennedy’s smoked mac and cheese.

You Can’t Grill Mac and Cheese, But You Can Smoke It
The 2023 BMW XM in black with gold-rimmed kidney grilles. Here's our full review of the SUV.

BMW XM Is an Unapologetically In-Your-Face SUV
vintage bottles of chartreuse

Here's What's Going on With the Chartreuse Shortage
Outside of Torch & Crown, the brewery's new outpost in Union Square

Inside the Beer Garden That Just Opened in Union Square
Best bath towel hero

Upgrade Your Shower Game With These Eco-Friendly Bath Towels
a collage of memorial day sunglasses sales on a swirl background

If You’re Going to Buy Anything This Memorial Day, Make It a Pair of Sunglasses
A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals, including an outdoor loveseat, Apple Airtags, Ray-Ban sunglasses and J.Crew shorts

All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
Burrow's Block Nomad Sofa, now on sale for Memorial Day.

The Best Memorial Day Sales on Mattresses and Furniture, From Wayfair, Casper, Outer and More

Trending

The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction