Music | January 14, 2023

Shakira Song Targeting Ex Gerard Piqué Attracts Record YouTube Audience

Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Sometimes the “conscious uncoupling” of a pair of celebrities happens quietly and amicably, with few public fireworks and little collateral damage. The aftermath of Shakira’s long relationship with soccer star Gerard Piqué is not one of those separations. Instead, the very public end of their relationship prompted Shakira to do what countless artists have done after the end of a long personal or professional relationship — turn her feelings into art. In her case, a song.

Turns out a whole lot of people were curious to hear what she had to say. As The Guardian reported, Shakira worked with DJ Bizarrap on the song; a video uploaded to YouTube received 63 million views over the first 24 hours it was available to watch. The article notes that this is a new record for Latin music on the platform.

That number has only continued to increase, by the way — as of this writing, it had climbed to 74 million. By comparison, a video of Piqué’s highlights from his time in La Liga had only accumulated 239,000 views since it was posted. Advantage: Shakira.

The Guardian‘s article also has some English translations of the lyrics available, including the immensely memorable “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you.” In the aftermath of the song’s release, Piqué posted a cryptic message on Twitter featuring, well, clown emoji.

If you’ve been clamoring for some high-profile celebrity feuds this year, this may well suggest 2023 is off to a good start. And unlike most feuds of this scale, this one already has its own soundtrack.

