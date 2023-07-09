Two Prince Rarities Are Now Available Digitally

In the years following Prince’s 2016 death, several posthumous releases have followed, including the previously unreleased album Welcome 2 America. As is often the case with posthumous creative works in any art form, that led to some discussion of the ethics behind the process. For some Prince fans, music that he didn’t see fit to release during his lifetime was anathema; for others, it was cause for celebration.



Now, two more archival releases from Prince’s back catalog have made their way into digital formats. Pitchfork has more details on the arrival of two of the legendary artist’s songs on streaming services. This is the first time that one of the two songs, “All a Share Together Now,” was ever released. The other song, “7,” first appeared on the 1992 album Love Symbol. This appears to be an alternate version, however — it’s designated as “7 (E Flat Version).”

As reported by Pitchfork, the two songs were first shared with a live audience as part of the Paisley Park Celebration 2023. Billboard‘s report from the event, which took place last month, notes that attendees received USB drives with the two songs on them. The drives were, unsurprisingly, in the shapes of cassettes.