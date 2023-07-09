InsideHook
Music | July 9, 2023

Two Prince Rarities Are Now Available Digitally

The two tracks were shared with Paisley Park Celebration attendees in June

Prince at the Super Bowl halftime show
Prince in 2007, playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In the years following Prince’s 2016 death, several posthumous releases have followed, including the previously unreleased album Welcome 2 America. As is often the case with posthumous creative works in any art form, that led to some discussion of the ethics behind the process. For some Prince fans, music that he didn’t see fit to release during his lifetime was anathema; for others, it was cause for celebration.

Now, two more archival releases from Prince’s back catalog have made their way into digital formats. Pitchfork has more details on the arrival of two of the legendary artist’s songs on streaming services. This is the first time that one of the two songs, “All a Share Together Now,” was ever released. The other song, “7,” first appeared on the 1992 album Love Symbol. This appears to be an alternate version, however — it’s designated as “7 (E Flat Version).”

Three of Prince’s Heirs Sell Shares of His Estate to Management Company
Three of Prince’s Heirs Sell Shares of His Estate to Management Company

The saga of Prince's estate continues

As reported by Pitchfork, the two songs were first shared with a live audience as part of the Paisley Park Celebration 2023. Billboard‘s report from the event, which took place last month, notes that attendees received USB drives with the two songs on them. The drives were, unsurprisingly, in the shapes of cassettes.

