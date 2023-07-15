Over the course of their long career, the Beach Boys have made some of the best and most influential music by an American band, full stop. They’re one of the handful of great bands that’s also led to a host of great solo albums from members of the band, and even if opinions may differ on certain elements of the band’s expansive catalog, their impact and influence is undeniable.



All of which makes it less than shocking that they’d be the subject of a book exploring that very impact and influence. As Pitchfork reports, 2024 will see the publication of The Beach Boys by the Beach Boys, a book which includes interviews with multiple members of the group, along with a host of other notable musicians with plenty to say about the Beach Boys and their music.

As publisher Genesis Publications reveals, the band members taking part in the project are Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson and Bruce Johnston. It’ll also include images from the archives of both the Beach Boys as a whole and the band’s members, as well as the archive of longtime label Capitol Records.

The Beach Boys themselves won’t be the only musicians represented in the book’s pages. Pitchfork’s article also notes that Thom Yorke, Lindsey Buckingham, Carly Simon and Jimmy Page will be among the other contributors taking part in the project. 2024 will mark the 60th anniversary of the release of the landmark single “I Get Around” — and as anniversary celebrations go, this seems like a fitting one.