InsideHook
Music | July 15, 2023 10:31 pm

A Forthcoming Book Provides a Firsthand Look at the Beach Boys’ Music

The book is set for a 2024 release

Beach Boys
The Beach Boys, 1967.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Over the course of their long career, the Beach Boys have made some of the best and most influential music by an American band, full stop. They’re one of the handful of great bands that’s also led to a host of great solo albums from members of the band, and even if opinions may differ on certain elements of the band’s expansive catalog, their impact and influence is undeniable.

All of which makes it less than shocking that they’d be the subject of a book exploring that very impact and influence. As Pitchfork reports, 2024 will see the publication of The Beach Boys by the Beach Boys, a book which includes interviews with multiple members of the group, along with a host of other notable musicians with plenty to say about the Beach Boys and their music.

As publisher Genesis Publications reveals, the band members taking part in the project are Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson and Bruce Johnston. It’ll also include images from the archives of both the Beach Boys as a whole and the band’s members, as well as the archive of longtime label Capitol Records.

Listen to a Previously Unreleased Beach Boys Song
Listen to a Previously Unreleased Beach Boys Song

"Carry Me Home" tells the story of a soldier in the Vietnam War

The Beach Boys themselves won’t be the only musicians represented in the book’s pages. Pitchfork’s article also notes that Thom Yorke, Lindsey Buckingham, Carly Simon and Jimmy Page will be among the other contributors taking part in the project. 2024 will mark the 60th anniversary of the release of the landmark single “I Get Around” — and as anniversary celebrations go, this seems like a fitting one.

More Like This

Mike Love of the Beach Boys
No, Mike Love, the FBI Doesn’t Care If the Beach Boys Play “Surfer Girl”
Brian Wilson, 1966
Brian Wilson Revealed His Favorite Beach Boys Songs
The Beach Boys in 1982
The Beach Boys Sell the Rights to Their Intellectual Property

Recommended

Suggested for you

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
A Luxe Caribbean Destination You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
$245 Million QB Russell Wilson Facing Make-or-Break Season in Denver
These Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Still Live

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Hirsch Whiskey, a New Nothing Phone and Sustainable Nike Trainers
Flowers petals and leaves forming brain shape inside male's head silhouette made out of grass on yellow background.

Does One Hour of Meditation Equal Eight Hours of Sleep?
Stacks of CDs

Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
A man pulling a rope wearing the new TAG Heuer chronographic watch.

TAG Heuer’s Latest Chronograph Revives a Vintage Favorite
Boxing up the bottles beer at Anchor Steam Beer Brewery, March 28, 1978.

An SF Legend Is Dead: Anchor Steam Has Brewed Its Last Beer
Fish & Chips

Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include Your New Favorite Taco Place
Backpack cooler hero update

The Best Backpack Coolers of 2023
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background

The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background

Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Section Is Full of Summer-Ready Athleisure

Trending

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
A Luxe Caribbean Destination You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
$245 Million QB Russell Wilson Facing Make-or-Break Season in Denver