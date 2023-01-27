InsideHook
Music | January 27, 2023 2:19 pm

Is the World Ready for a Dee Snider Novel?

That's not a rhetorical question

Dee Snider
Dee Snider performs during a rehearsal in West Babylon, New York on June 9, 2021.
Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Some iconic musicians have, in recent years, taken decades’ worth of good will and effectively set them on fire. (Not to name any names, but…you can probably think of a few.) There’s another side to that discussion, though, and it has to do with the musicians whose forays into contemporary debates and social media end up making them look better by comparison — like, say, Dee Snider, whose most controversial comments these days relate to Robert Plant’s skills as a frontman.

Some of that comes from Snider’s ability to communicate; spend enough time on his Twitter account and you’ll get a sense of someone carefully choosing their words before posting. All of which makes the news that his next project is a novel feel less like a shock and more like the next logical step for him.

Writing at Literary Hub, Jonny Diamond has more details on the announcement of the novel, titled Frats. Snider talked about the project in an interview with Full Metal Jackie. He called it “a ’70s period piece coming of age story, but it’s all about toxic masculinity and growing up in a very toxic environment and how it affects people.”

Snider took to social media to provide a few more details, including the news that a release date would be forthcoming. He also stated that the novel was set at “[m]y high school” and was “based on actual events.” The man certainly knows how to stay busy.

