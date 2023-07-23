InsideHook
Movies | July 23, 2023 4:59 pm

For Benny Safdie, Making “Licorice Pizza” Involved Eating a Lot of Tiramisu

The man is dedicated to his craft

Benny Safdie
Benny Safdie and Joe Alwyn take part in a Q&A following a screening of "Stars At Noon" during the 60th New York Film Festival.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for FLC
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

For some actors, honing their craft can involve perfecting an accent or dramatically altering their bodies. Daniel Day-Lewis famously learned many of the skills his character in Phantom Thread would have known in order to play the role. And then there’s the case of another actor who went above and beyond for their work in a Paul Thomas Anderson film — namely, Benny Safdie, who had a memorable supporting role as a closeted politician in the film Licorice Pizza.

Safdie’s immersion in the role didn’t involve learning a trade or acquiring a new language. Instead, he consumed an absolutely absurd amount of dessert while working on the film. As IndieWire reports, Safie shared the anecdote in a recent interview with GQ. The short version? Safdie — a fine filmmaker in his own right — doesn’t enjoy watching actors faking food consumption. And when it came time for him to eat something on screen — as he did in Licorice Pizza — he didn’t want to be part of the problem.

“I don’t know how many tiramisus I ate, but it must have been 30,” Safdie told GQ.

What Happens When Paul Thomas Anderson Makes a Feel-Good Movie?
What Happens When Paul Thomas Anderson Makes a Feel-Good Movie?

"Licorice Pizza" sees the director at his most nostalgic, looking back at his California youth with trademark fastidiousness — but also a gauzy sense of optimism

Tiramisu is, by all accounts, delicious, but consuming 30 in a row sounds more like an endurance test than part of a delicious meal. (If you’re familiar with the episode of Review in which Forrest MacNeil consumes an absurd amount of pancakes, you might be feeling deja vu right now — and if you’re not familiar with it, it’s highly recommended.) There’s something especially compelling about a lived-in performance — and Safdie appears to take that very seriously.

More Like This

Josh and Benny Safdie Uncut Gems Oscar
The Safdies and Adam Sandler Built a Contemporary Jewish Opus With "Uncut Gems"
Daniel Zolghadri in "Funny Pages"
“Funny Pages” Is a Hilarious Look at Naive Teenage Rebellion
Kathryn Hahn in "Transparent," Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and Rachel Sennott in "Shiva Baby"
Why Won’t Hollywood Let Jewish Actresses Play Jewish Women?

Recommended

Suggested for you

What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
It’s Not Going to End Well for Kyler Murray in Arizona
Review: The 2023 GMC Canyon Denali Is the Luxury Truck That Offers Both Less and More
The Best Practices of “Cognitive SuperAgers”
Informed Prediction: Belichick-Kraft Partnership Will “End Badly”
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Beats Studio Pro, Customizable Yeti Tumblers and Archival Vans
Tony Bennett in his 30s on the left and in his 90s on the right. The legendary crooner recently retired from performing and released his last album, Love for Sale, with Lady Gaga.

Remembering Tony Bennett, Who Was as Good at 95 as He Was at 35
To give up your seat or not to give up your seat

Should a Solo Traveler Have To Move So a Family Can Sit Together?
Three Bremont watches

The Brand Bringing Industrialized Watchmaking Back to England
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in "Barbie"

The “Barbie” Movie Is Better Than It Has Any Business Being
a photo of Ryan Gosling on against a pink background

Buckle Up, Fellas: Barbie Is Coming for Your Closet
Duer Smart Tech Pant Hero

Stuff We Swear By: DUER’s Smart Tech Stretch Pants Belong in Every Closet
The 12 Grooming Basics Every Guy Should Own

The 12 Grooming Basics Every Guy Should Own
a collage of shoes from The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Chock-Full of Fire Sneaker Deals

Trending

What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
It’s Not Going to End Well for Kyler Murray in Arizona
Review: The 2023 GMC Canyon Denali Is the Luxury Truck That Offers Both Less and More
The Best Practices of “Cognitive SuperAgers”
Informed Prediction: Belichick-Kraft Partnership Will “End Badly”