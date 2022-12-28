InsideHook
Health & Fitness | December 28, 2022 1:24 pm

A New Blood Test Could Help Detect Alzheimer’s Disease

The next step? More testing.

Blood test
Soon, it might be much easier to test for Alzheimer's Disease.
Hush Naidoo Jade Photography/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

How do you test someone to see if they have Alzheimer’s Disease? The National Institute on Aging — one of the National Institutes of Health — cites a few methods, each of which are relatively invasive. Among them are brain scans and collecting fluid via a spinal tap; all of them represent complex ways of reaching a diagnosis. Soon, though, detecting the presence of Alzheimer’s might be as easy as drawing blood — which could assist efforts to treat this condition.

This news comes via The Guardian, in an article that describes the efforts of a group of scientists to develop a viable blood test for Alzheimer’s. As the article details, the test zeroes in on brain-derived tau, a kind of tau protein associated with Alzheimer’s. And, in preliminary tests of 600 people, the scientists were able to detect Alzheimer’s and differentiate it from other conditions affecting the neurological system.

The researchers published their results in the journal Brain. “Brain-derived tau is a new blood-based biomarker that outperforms plasma total-tau and, unlike neurofilament light, shows specificity to Alzheimer’s disease-type neurodegeneration,” they write, helping to explain why this new development could have a substantial impact.

One of the scientists involved in the study explained to The Guardian why a blood test for Alzheimer’s is so important. “A blood test is cheaper, safer and easier to administer, and it can improve clinical confidence in diagnosing Alzheimer’s and selecting participants for clinical trial and disease monitoring,” said the University of Pittsburgh’s Thomas Karikari.

For now, there’s a clear next step: further testing on even more people to see just how accurate this new method is.

More Like This

A man holding a Viagra pill.
Could Taking Viagra Save Men From Alzheimer's Disease?
tony bennett
Tony Bennett’s Family Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis
Alzheimer's protein
This New Alzheimer’s Drug Could Repair Brain Damage

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The 10 Best Books of 2022
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022

Keep Reading

Ramen noodle soup with peanut sauce and chicken

15 Hangover Cures From People Who Drink for a Living
Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich of the band Whitney lying on the ground

Whitney Turns Heartache Into Pure Pop Bliss
Lucien Laviscount’s True Colors

Lucien Laviscount’s True Colors
Wheel Foam Roller - Targeted Muscle Roller for Deep Tissue Massage on a blue background

Forget Foam Rollers. This “Deep Tissue Wheel” Will Fix Your Spine.
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know
a collage of New Year's Eve Sweaters on a black firework background

Ditch the Tux and Try a Bold New Year’s Eve Sweater Instead
Sam Darnold prepares to take a snap for the Carolina Panthers.

The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

The Best Activewear to Shop During This Major Outdoor Voices Sale
A sampling of the best deals from lululemon's end of year sale

lululemon’s End of Year Specials Have Arrived

Trending

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The 10 Best Books of 2022
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?