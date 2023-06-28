InsideHook
Health & Fitness | June 28, 2023 12:52 pm

Everyone Is Still Getting Hurt Playing Pickleball

And insurance companies aren’t happy about it

People play pickleball at the Arroyo Seco Racquet Club in South Pasadena
Hip replacements and knee surgeries are on the rise
MediaNews Group via Getty Images
By Amanda Gabriele

Last summer, we reported on the popularity of pickleball and how people’s obsession with the sport is causing injuries like pickleball elbow, along with Achilles tendon and knee ligament strains. As the activity has only gained prevalence in the last year (the sport is estimated to grow by 150% to 22.3 million players in 2023, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association), that means that pickleball-related injuries show no signs of slowing. People are even opting to get more elective surgeries that are tied to the sport, which insurance companies are obviously not happy about.

According to Front Office Sports, investment banking company UBS Group AG has a new theory that links rising healthcare costs to pickleball injuries. The findings come a month after UnitedHealth Group Inc. stated that rates were up as more people opt for “hip replacements, knee surgeries and other elective procedures.”

Pickleball and Beyond: A Guide to America’s Favorite New Sports
Pickleball and Beyond: A Guide to America’s Favorite New Sports

The most popular sports you've never heard of all had a great 2021

Pickleball players go to emergency rooms at a rate of around 0.27%, according to USB’s analysis. And of those players, the company also estimates that seniors make up around a third of “core players” who hit the court at least eight times in one year. So the better part of the injuries obtained from the sport occurs in folks who are 60 and older. As mentioned above, strains and sprains are common injuries — as are fractures — mostly in the wrists and lower legs.

“In total, we estimate 67k ED visits, 366k outpatient visits, 8.8k outpatient surgeries, 4.7k hospitalizations and 20k post-acute episodes,” UBS wrote, per Bloomberg. “All said, we estimate $377 million of medical costs related to pickleball, of which $302 million (80%) is attributable to the outpatient setting and $75 million (20%) is attributable to the inpatient setting.”

As we previously reported, pickleball is often considered low-impact (at least compared to tennis), but all that running around and swinging your racket can lead to injuries without a proper warmup. So if you’re hitting the courts this summer, don’t forget to start with dynamic stretching, and if something feels too intense for your body, it probably is.

More Like This

carmy from the bear wearing a blue apron and white tee shirt
Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
Carlos Alcaraz
Will Tennis Be the Next Sport Saudi Arabia Invests In?
Year-Round Pickleball Addiction? Padel Is Here to Help.
Year-Round Pickleball Addiction? Padel Is Here to Help.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat Is No Ordinary Wheated Bourbon
How to Build Your Chest the Old-Fashioned Way

Keep Reading

Four rare bourbon bottles worth the price

The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
K.S. Rhoads

The Viral Musician Playing Nursery Rhymes in the Style of Your Favorite Band
Cabo San Lucas

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Los Cabos
John Robb and his book about goth

Is Everything Goth Now? A New Book Makes a Convincing Argument.
black mirror joan is awful annie murphy

Black Mirror’s “Joan Is Awful” Is The Most Prescient TV of the Year
a collage of gear on a multi-colored background

The Backcountry and REI Fourth of July Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer
How Tullibardine Creates a Truly One-of-a-Kind Single Malt

How Tullibardine Creates a Truly One-of-a-Kind Single Malt
running in mud shoes hero

The Best Shoes for Running in the Mud
a collage of items from the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July sale

Star-Spangled Savings Abound at the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July Sale

Trending

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat Is No Ordinary Wheated Bourbon