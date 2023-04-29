InsideHook
Crime | April 29, 2023 3:47 pm

Defendant Sentenced For Defrauding Apple for $17M

A California man is facing three years in prison

Apple store
One man defrauded Apple for $17 million — and then got caught.
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Whether the scale is small or large, it’s never a good idea to commit fraud — and if the total amount of money involved can be measured in eight figures, it can safely be described as an especially bad idea. The case of one Dhirendra Prasad, who was recently ordered to repay $19 million to Apple and the IRS, may prove instructive as to why.

As per an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, Prasad was found guilty of multiple charges related to “taking kickbacks, stealing parts, inflating invoices, and causing Apple to pay for items and services it never received.”

Prasad, who was an Apple employee for a decade, was accused of conspiring with two external vendors to defraud Apple. His position involved buying materials used to repair older models of Apple computers and other products; all told, the amount he defrauded Apple for was in excess of $17 million. You’ll note that the IRS was invoked earlier; that’s because Prasad did not pay taxes on this amount.

Study: Most People Buying Apple Products Are Quite Young
Study: Most People Buying Apple Products Are Quite Young

A new study by CIRP suggests that over half of the people buying iPhones, iPads and Macs are 35 and under.

Paying back both his former employer and the IRS isn’t the only punishment that Prasad will receive; according to Engadget’s reporting, he’ll also be spending three years in prison, with another three years of supervised release to follow.

More Like This

JP Morgan Chase
Did a Financial Aid Startup Defraud JPMorgan Chase?
MoviePass
Onetime MoviePass Executives Now Face Fraud Charges
A persona's hands on the keyboard of a computer
History of Fraud Unsettles Popular Crypto Protocol

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
Business Class Experiences That Won't Break the Bank

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Dark Brandon, An Elite Loafer Collab and Vacation Baby Oil
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration

Trending

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights