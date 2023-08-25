InsideHook
Books | August 25, 2023 1:19 pm

Paris Olympics Pose an Existential Threat to the Seine’s Booksellers

The city has a plan to temporarily relocate them when the Games are on

Bookselling by the Seine
Customers browse the books at a bouquiniste on the Left Bank of the river Seine
Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Some streets, neighborhoods or districts have a reputation for being a home for booksellers — whether that’s Hay-on-Wye or NYC’s bygone Book Row. Bibliophiles who have visited Paris are likely well-acquainted with the city’s bouquinistes, the booksellers who’ve set up shop along the banks of the Seine, part of a tradition that extends back centuries.

You’d think that a large-scale event set to bring countless visitors to the City of Lights would be viewed as a benefit to the booksellers who’ve set up shop in one of Paris’s most enticing locations. Unfortunately, as an article in Smithsonian Magazine details, the 2024 Paris Olympics have created complications for the bouquinistes — specifically, the organizers’ plan to use the Seine for the opening ceremonies. As part of that plan, the booksellers would be temporarily relocated elsewhere. Smithsonian reports that the city would cover the moving costs, but it’s left some booksellers concerned that this nominally temporary change could be the end of an era.

DC Is the Best Bookstore City in the United States
DC Is the Best Bookstore City in the United States

It has every type of independent bookstore. Here's where to go.

The last few years have been challenging ones for the riverside booksellers. The pandemic cut into their business tremendously; a late 2020 New York Times article described the economic challenges that the bouquinistes faced, and their concerns then that the crisis might prove lethal to their industry. It isn’t hard to see why further disruption would be unwelcome to many booksellers. The Olympics are still 11 months away, and hopefully all parties involved can find an agreeable solution.

More Like This

Exterior of Troubled Sleep in Park Slope
Why a New Brooklyn Bookstore Is Cause for Celebration
Paris 2024 Olympics logo is seen on the mascott in a store in Nice, France
Drinking Alcohol Isn’t Allowed at the 2024 Paris Olympics
The first Amazon Books brick-and-mortar store in Seattle, Washington pictured in November 4, 2015. As of March 2022, Amazon announced it is closing all of its physical bookstores.
Amazon, Notorious Bookstore Killer, Kills Off All Its Brick-and-Mortar Bookstores

Recommended

Suggested for you

Turns Out “Go Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Working in the Fight to Cancel Bud Light
We Tried Maker’s Mark’s New Cellar-Aged Bourbon
Why Do I Wake Up 10 Minutes After Falling Asleep?
Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
The Best Way for Men to Restore Their “Spinal Hygiene”
Ford Calls Out Porsche and Lamborghini Goes Electric at Monterey Car Week

Keep Reading

Rachel Sennott (center) in "Bottoms"

"Bottoms" Proves Rachel Sennott Is a Comedy Star
Senior father and young adult son making homemade pasta, rolling out the pasta dough using the manual pasta maker in domestic kitchen

8 NYC Cooking Classes That Will Sharpen Your Culinary Skills
An assortment of booze on a table

How to Taste Everything (and Not Sound Pretentious)
Rock climber celebrating on top of summit of climb at sunset

How to Plan the Perfect Adventure-Filled Weekend in Moab
A man lifting a heavy barbell in a darkly lit gym.

How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym
a collage of the best mens performance pants

What the Hell Are Performance Pants?
Champ, Dame and Maude, some of the sexual wellness brands every man should know

15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Todd Snyder Summer Sale

For Three Days Only, The Todd Snyder Summer Sale Is Running Off the Menswear Rails
Neon green indoor pickleball courts at Chicken N Pickle in Texas

From the Majors to “Picklemall,” Texas Is Pickleball Heaven

Trending

Turns Out “Go Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Working in the Fight to Cancel Bud Light
We Tried Maker’s Mark’s New Cellar-Aged Bourbon
Why Do I Wake Up 10 Minutes After Falling Asleep?
Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
The Best Way for Men to Restore Their “Spinal Hygiene”