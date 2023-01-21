InsideHook
Art | January 21, 2023 3:38 pm

Should Charity Benefit Auctions Be More Transparent?

One recent auction prompted some questions

Auction
A high-profile auction might have tax advantages to the seller.
J. Howe & Co./Public Domain
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Follow news of high-profile art auctions for long enough and you’ll probably hear about an auction benefiting a charitable cause before long. By and large, that’s a good thing — auctioning off a rare painting to benefit a good cause is reason for celebration. As the New York Times reported late last year, an auction of art from the late Paul G. Allen’s collection raised $1.5 billion.

Where things get slightly more mysterious is the question of where, exactly, that $1.5 billion went. The Times noted in its article that details were not provided, with the article suggesting that this may have been done to prevent potential bidders from balking, should their money be destined to support a cause the bidder might personally oppose.

Writing at The Art Newspaper, Scott Reyburn and Anny Shaw explored the aftermath of the Allen collection sale and raised another possibility: that there may have been tax benefits to Allen’s estate for going this route rather than simply donating the artwork in question to various museums. Allen’s estate also runs a foundation which both contributes directly to activities in the Pacific Northwest and works with other nonprofits.

As Reyburn and Shaw note, the foundation in question did not respond to a request for comment. There are plenty of possible destinations for the proceeds from November’s auction — but it’s not hard to see why calls for transparency are understandable in this context.

More Like This

Dodge logo
An Iconic Street Racer Is Slated for Auction This Year
Meteorite
Turns Out There's a Growing Art Market for Meteorites
An attendee bidding at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach auction in August. According to Hagerty, collector cars are finally cooling off.
After Pandemic Boom Times, Collector Cars Are Finally Cooling

Recommended

Suggested for you

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
It’s Possible You’ve Taken the Deadly Fungus From “The Last of Us”

Keep Reading

Barrels at Daftmill Distillery

Inside Scotland’s Most Reclusive Whisky Distillery
David Crosby at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

David Crosby Deserved Better
ID.7

Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan
a collage of products of the week on a pink background

Products of the Week: Homepods, Almanacs and Pink Floyd
Steven Soderbergh Singani 63

There’s a New Official Spirits Category in the US and You Can Thank Steven Soderbergh for It
Three home design decor items on a green and yellow background

16 of Our Favorite Home Design Picks for Under $500
Quez Watkins runs with the ball against Nick McCloud.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 4 Divisional Round Games
David Crosby (Leah Odze Epstein for InsideHook)

The World According to David Crosby
The inside of an Airbnb in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, one of our 10 best Airbnbs in West Virginia for a winter getaway

10 Excellent West Virginia Airbnbs for a Cozy Winter Getaway

Trending

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow