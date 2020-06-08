Apps

You Can Now Delete Your Worst Facebook Posts All at Once

The new "Manage Activity" feature is a quick way to edit your embarrassing past

Illustrated version of Facebook's "manage activity" feature
Facebook's new Manage Activity feature allows for quick activity edits.
Facebook
By Kirk Miller / June 8, 2020 11:34 am

Every day Facebook sends me a “memory,” which usually reminds me that I didn’t know how to use social media correctly until about eight years ago.

Now, I can wipe those memories away. A new Facebook feature called “Manage Activity” lets you pick multiple items from your activity log and trash them all at once.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives,” Facebook wrote in their blog. “We want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today.”

Facebook
Filtering your old posts in the new Manage Activity feature.
Facebook

You can “un-trash” the posts up to 30 days later if you feel like your activity wasn’t that embarrassing.  There are also filters to sort and find what you’re looking for, including posts with specific people or from a specific date range.

The good news, sort of, is that the activity will remain in your view but nobody else’s if you choose to “archive” rather than delete the memory.

The feature is available on mobile and Facebook Lite as of now, with desktop support coming soon.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at The Next Web

Daily Brief

News From Around the Web

NASCAR's Ray Ciccarelli Quitting Over Confederate Flag Ban

 

Ray Ciccarelli during qualifying for the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway.(David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty)
A&E Cancels "Live PD," Admits It Filmed a Police Killing

 

Four members of the A&E police show Live PD
Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Preparing to Quarantine a QB Behind Tom Brady

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians
The Co-Creator of "The Punisher" Wants to Reclaim the Character for Black Lives Matter

 

The Punisher
Ice Cube Faces Backlash After Sharing Anti-Semitic Memes

 

Rapper and actor Ice Cube talking on a microphone
NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag at Races and Venues

 

Confederate flags flying at a NASCAR stock car race
Tesla and VW Supplier Announces Million-Mile EV Battery

 

Tesla electric vehicle at a destination charging station
Fury, Joshua Agree to Most Anticipated Heavyweight Fight in Years

 

Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder
MLB Commissioner: "We’re Going to Play Baseball in 2020"

 

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred: "We’re Going to Play Baseball in 2020"
Coachella and Stagecoach Officially Canceled Due to Coronavirus

 

Festivalgoers are seen during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
Emmanuel Acho Replacing Jason Whitlock on FS1’s "Speak for Yourself"

 

Emmanuel Acho Replacing Jason Whitlock on FS1’s "Speak for Yourself"
Dubai Police Bought Hoverbikes and It's Not Going Well

 

Dubai police riding a Hoversurf Hoverbike
When Can You Hug Again? 511 Epidemiologists Have the Answer.

 

hug
Cristiano Ronaldo Is First Soccer Player to Top $1 Billion

 

Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. (Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC via Getty)
Grammys Change “Urban Contemporary” Category to “Progressive R&B”

 

Lizzo accepting a Grammy Award
June 10, 2020
Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Is Finished With The Daily Caller

 

Tucker Carlson Is Finished With Daily Caller
USC Welcomes Back Reggie Bush After 10-Year NCAA Ban

 

USC Welcomes Back Reggie Bush After 10-Year NCAA Ban
Why HBO Max Temporarily Removed “Gone With the Wind”

 

British actress Vivien Leigh with Butterfly McQueen in a scene from the American civil war epic 'Gone With the Wind'. (Photo via John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images)
AMC Says “Almost All” Its U.S. Theaters Will Reopen in July

 

AMC Theater entrance
Sports Stars Including Tom Brady Call for End of Qualified Immunity

 

NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty for The Match)
New Podcast Explores Harriet Tubman's History and Image

 

Harriet Tubman in the 1860s.
Bill Buford Retracts Claim That Daniel Boulud Uses Food Coloring in Pasta

 

Chef Daniel Boulud
NFL Star Von Miller Pens Essay on Racism for "Time" Magazine

 

NFL Star Von Miller Pens Essay on Racism for "Time" Magazine
Manhattan’s Last Black-Owned LGBTQ Bar Needs Your Help

 

Alibi Lounge
Jameis Winston Says He’s One of the NFL’s Best Quarterbacks

 

NFL quarterback Jameis Winston throwing the football
Mission Chinese Addresses Discrimination Lawsuit, Anti-Racism

 

Hulu's "Wu-Tang" Premiere and Reception
Nextdoor Users Say the Platform Has a Racism Problem

 

nextdoor neighborhood app
TSA Screenings Are Back Up, a Great Sign for Summer Travel Prospects

 

Woman laying on a sunny beach reading a book
NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Calls for Ban on Confederate Flags

 

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt
You’ll Have to Fight for a New Land Rover Defender This Summer

 

The new 2020 Land Rover Defender SUV off-roading
Show More