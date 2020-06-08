The new "Manage Activity" feature is a quick way to edit your embarrassing past

You Can Now Delete Your Worst Facebook Posts All at Once

Every day Facebook sends me a “memory,” which usually reminds me that I didn’t know how to use social media correctly until about eight years ago.

Now, I can wipe those memories away. A new Facebook feature called “Manage Activity” lets you pick multiple items from your activity log and trash them all at once.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives,” Facebook wrote in their blog. “We want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today.”

Filtering your old posts in the new Manage Activity feature. Facebook

You can “un-trash” the posts up to 30 days later if you feel like your activity wasn’t that embarrassing. There are also filters to sort and find what you’re looking for, including posts with specific people or from a specific date range.

The good news, sort of, is that the activity will remain in your view but nobody else’s if you choose to “archive” rather than delete the memory.

The feature is available on mobile and Facebook Lite as of now, with desktop support coming soon.

