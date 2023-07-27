InsideHook
Travel | July 27, 2023 9:20 am

Stuff We Swear By: Vacation Super Spritz Sunscreen Will Be in My Bag All Summer

The best SPF face mist we've ever tried.

By Remi Rosmarin

By now we all know we should be wearing sunscreen every day, indoors or outdoors, no matter the weather. While most of us have given our favorite SPF a permanent role in our morning routines, that’s usually where these sun-protecting affairs end. The truth is, when it comes to protecting your skin from the sun’s damaging UV rays, reapplying your sunscreen is just as important as that initial lather. According to experts, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours. But greasy formulas, white casts and clunky packaging don’t always make a mid-day sunscreen application enticing, or easy. 

Enter the Super Spritz SPF 50 Face Mist from sun-care brand Vacation. This “Sunscreen For Business,” as the brand calls it, is designed with daily use in mind. Every detail from the formulation to the packaging is focused on portability, versatility and ease of use. It’s the perfect sun care companion for midday touchups, whether you’re lounging on the beach, taking a lunch break at work or anything in between. And as such, it’s earned a spot as my on-the-go sunscreen of the summer. 

The Brand

If you’re not familiar with Vacation, let’s get you up to speed. The brand made a splash in the sunscreen market when it launched in 2021. Products like the Classic Whip SPF 30 is a sunscreen mousse that looks and feels like whipped cream. The brand has retro branding, but the thoughtful SPF formulations are what keep people coming back. 

Vacation makes sure you enjoy your days in the sun but you stay protected from it, too. All formulas are developed with Dr. Elizabeth Hale, a board certified dermatologist and the brand’s chief medical officer. The brand even designed a signature scent in conjunction with fragrance industry experts. It’s a summery aroma, a welcome change from the typical chemical scent of other SPF creams.

The Sunscreen

The Super Spritz Face Mist bottle design is quite secure, which gives me peace in knowing that there will be no spillage when I toss the bottle in my purse before a day out. At 2.2 ounces, it’s perfectly portable and TSA-compliant.  But, it’s really what’s inside the bottle that counts. The formula — which excludes ingredients that can be potentially harmful to human health and the environment, such as octinoxate, parabens and PEGs — is cruelty-free, vegan and Hawaii Act 104 Reef Complaint. Avobenzone, octisalate and octocrylene protect your skin from UV rays, while caffeine de-puffs and reinvigorates. Shea and maracuja oils nourish and boost hydration. The bisabolol, aloe and cucumber also soothe dry, sun-kissed skin. 

The lightly-scented mist dries quickly with a finish that’s totally transparent, somewhere between matte and dewy, and it won’t ruin your makeup. It’s also water-resistant and can hold up to sweating, swimming or splashing — whatever your day entails.

What I Loved

To put the Super Spritz to the test, I took it with me to a host of activities: a boat day, an afternoon running errands, bar-hopping and a beach day with a UV index of 10. I’ve tried spray sunscreens before, but I was never impressed. The formulas were often too sticky and greasy to apply over makeup, and the misters often released an uneven, not-so-fine stream of sunscreen. So when I got my hands on this product, I proceeded with caution and was, to my luck, pleasantly surprised. 

If I’m at the beach and spending all day in the sun, re-applying regular sunscreen spray  or lotion isn’t a hassle. But if I’m going to an event and I’m all dressed up, the last thing I want to do is get suntan lotion on my clothes or melting off my makeup. The Super Spritz solves those problems. The bottle pumps out a very fine, even mist. The spray goes on smooth and doesn’t leave behind a wet or oily feel like many sunscreens do, making it a no-brainer on days when I need sun protection but don’t want my skin to feel sticky and greasy. What it does do is leave your skin with the slightest sheen, right on trend with the glowy, dewy look we all love. 

The consistency is akin to a facial or setting spray, lightweight and even a bit refreshing. A few spritzes are enough to re-apply my whole face with SPF. And my eyes don’t sting during or after application, which is a major win. The smell is Vacation’s signature, with hints of a tropical paradise like banana, pineapple and coconut. I find the scent to be a nice addition — for me, it’s more of a whiff than anything else, but if you are super sensitive to scent, you may prefer something unscented.

What I Didn’t Love

I really have minimal complaints when it comes to this product, but my main qualm is the price. For $24, I wish there was a little more product. I appreciate that it’s travel-friendly, but with the way I apply sunscreen, 2.2 ounces won’t last long. For now, I’ll pay the price for a premium product that really delivers. 

