Style | April 3, 2023 12:02 pm

For One Day Only, Denim Is 25% Off at Zappos

You've got just one chance to save 25% off qualifying styles

a collage of models in styles from the Zappos Jeans Sale on a purple background
It isn't just shoe deals — Zappos has killer discounts on tons of men's spring denim, too.
Zappos/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Don’t get us wrong: we love our comfy, flannel-lined jeans. But spring hath sprung, and with it, the need for some new jeans. Luckily, Zappos has you covered. Today only, hundreds of qualifying denim styles are 25% off at the online retailer with code JEANS25 —  you just have to buy shoes in the same order. This should be no hard feat, seeing as how there are approximately a gazillion styles currently on sale from top brands like Doc Martens, Cole Hann or New Balance, and you probably need a pair or two to spruce up your spring wardrobe.

Vans, New Balance, Cole Haan — they're all on sale

But back to the jeans. Zappos’ insane selection of denim styles means you can re-up in your classic slim fit, try something more…relaxed, splurge on a new light wash pair or even ball out on some slick black denim that’d look right at home with a blazer and a hot date. The world is your oyster — at least for the next 16-odd hours. Because of the time crunch, we’ve rounded up the best of the best — brands like Levi’s, AG and Ralph Lauren, in all the best fits and washes – from the mass of denim discounts: all you have to do is add to cart. Below, the best deals from the one-day-only Zappos jeans sale.

Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans
Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans
Zappos : $70$37
AG Tellis Modern Slim Jeans
AG Tellis Modern Slim Jeans
Zappos : $225$169
Wrangler Retro Green Slim Straight Jeans
Wrangler Retro Green Slim Straight Jeans
Zappos : $88$66
Madewell Straight Jeans
Madewell Straight Jeans
Zappos : $110$66
Mavi Zach Straight Jeans
Mavi Zach Straight Jeans
Zappos : $118$89
Polo Ralph Lauren Sullivan Slim Stretch Jeans
Polo Ralph Lauren Sullivan Slim Stretch Jeans
Zappos : $115$86

