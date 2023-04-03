For One Day Only, Denim Is 25% Off at Zappos
You've got just one chance to save 25% off qualifying styles
Don’t get us wrong: we love our comfy, flannel-lined jeans. But spring hath sprung, and with it, the need for some new jeans. Luckily, Zappos has you covered. Today only, hundreds of qualifying denim styles are 25% off at the online retailer with code JEANS25 — you just have to buy shoes in the same order. This should be no hard feat, seeing as how there are approximately a gazillion styles currently on sale from top brands like Doc Martens, Cole Hann or New Balance, and you probably need a pair or two to spruce up your spring wardrobe.
But back to the jeans. Zappos’ insane selection of denim styles means you can re-up in your classic slim fit, try something more…relaxed, splurge on a new light wash pair or even ball out on some slick black denim that’d look right at home with a blazer and a hot date. The world is your oyster — at least for the next 16-odd hours. Because of the time crunch, we’ve rounded up the best of the best — brands like Levi’s, AG and Ralph Lauren, in all the best fits and washes – from the mass of denim discounts: all you have to do is add to cart. Below, the best deals from the one-day-only Zappos jeans sale.
