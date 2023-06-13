Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Wilson, the sporting goods company largely recognized by its “W” emblazoned tennis rackets, also makes some really dope activewear.

The #1 brand in tennis turns the sport’s traditional, clean-cut aesthetic on its head with color blocking, on-court wear and details that simply ooze cool. However, there are plenty of standard country club looks to go around as well (you know the preppy aesthetic never goes out of style), like this smart-looking polo and classic zip-up jacket.

All we’re saying is, whether you’re running around on the court or spectating in the shade with a cocktail in hand, Wilson has an on-theme, high-performing piece for you. Even better, a lot of it is currently on sale.

The brand’s apparel, accessories and sporting goods — golf clubs, pickleball paddles, etc. — also make for a great gift for dad (since, ya know, Father’s Day is a week away). You can take a look at Wilson’s curated gift section here, along with the brand’s ongoing sale page here. Or you can peruse below for our top picks:

The Best Deals from Wilson’s Sale