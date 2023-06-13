InsideHook
Wilson’s Trendy Tennis, Golf and Workout Gear Is Up to 40% Off

Hit the court, the green or the country club bar this summer in absolute style

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Wilson, the sporting goods company largely recognized by its “W” emblazoned tennis rackets, also makes some really dope activewear.

The #1 brand in tennis turns the sport’s traditional, clean-cut aesthetic on its head with color blocking, on-court wear and details that simply ooze cool. However, there are plenty of standard country club looks to go around as well (you know the preppy aesthetic never goes out of style), like this smart-looking polo and classic zip-up jacket.

All we’re saying is, whether you’re running around on the court or spectating in the shade with a cocktail in hand, Wilson has an on-theme, high-performing piece for you. Even better, a lot of it is currently on sale.

The brand’s apparel, accessories and sporting goods — golf clubs, pickleball paddles, etc. — also make for a great gift for dad (since, ya know, Father’s Day is a week away). You can take a look at Wilson’s curated gift section here, along with the brand’s ongoing sale page here. Or you can peruse below for our top picks:

The Best Deals from Wilson’s Sale

Wilson Juice Energy Pickleball Paddle
Wilson Juice Energy Pickleball Paddle
Buy Here : $120$100
Wilson D9 Steel Irons
Wilson D9 Steel Irons
Buy Here : $750$600
Wilson D9 Driver
Wilson D9 Driver
Buy Here : $380$200
Wilson On Par Popover
Wilson On Par Popover
Buy Here : $98$59
Wilson Pro Seamless Crew
Wilson Pro Seamless Crew
Buy Here : $68$48
Wilson Doubleday Unlined Short
Wilson Doubleday Unlined Short
Buy Here : $58$41
Wilson Series Seamless Polo
Wilson Series Seamless Polo
Buy Here : $78$55
Wilson Metropolis Travel Pant
Wilson Metropolis Travel Pant
Buy Here : $88$53
Wilson Sweater Vest
Wilson Sweater Vest
Wilson : $78$48
Wilson Retro Popover
Wilson Retro Popover
Buy Here : $98$59
Wilson Millenium Crewneck
Wilson Millenium Crewneck
Buy it now : $78$47
Wilson Hillcrest Pullover
Wilson Hillcrest Pullover
Buy it now : $98$67
Wilson CP Short
Wilson CP Short
Buy Here : $68$48
Wilson Everyday Tank
Wilson Everyday Tank
Buy Here : $38$23
Wilson Newport Zip Henley
Wilson Newport Zip Henley
Buy Here : $68$48
Wilson 7″ On Par Short
Wilson 7″ On Par Short
Buy Here : $78$55

