Vineyard Vines’ Festive Fleeces Will Make Perfect Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family

Few holiday gifts are more rewarding than a cozy fleece. There’s an almost religious experience in pulling on the coziest of cozy garments, fresh out of the wrapping paper, on Christmas morning, even if baby Jesus is not the focal point of your family’s holidays. The fluffy embrace of warmth and the satisfaction of knowing you’ll never have to wear that ratty old hoodie again.

If you’ve experienced this feeling and want to share it with your friends and loved ones, it’s time to start considering your gifting options. Sure, there are tons of cheap, factory-farmed versions that’ll fall apart in no time…but where’s the joy in that? No, you’ll want to opt for something a bit nicer. Something like Vineyard Vines’ lineup of festive fleece pullovers and zip-ups.

Dressed up in traditional holiday hues like Blackwatch and Plaid Tartan and sporting premium details like recycled double-sided sherpa fleece or built-in stretch, Vineyard Vines’ fleeces are anything but generic. In fact, they use a proprietary SuperShep fleece, the New England-based brand’s warmest yet. And with styles available for the whole family, there’s something for every deserving mother, bother, husband or cousin.

To help you find the perfect fleece for all your family and friends, we’ve highlighted our favorite Vineyard Vines styles to bestow this holiday season. From ultra-warm SuperShep Full-Zips to the chic Teddy Shep Shirt, there’s a fleece for anyone and everyone on your list.

Vineyard Vines Blackwatch SuperShep Full-Zip Sherpa Fleece The SuperShep Full-Zip Sherpa is one of Vineyard Vines’ warmest fleece options, with a double-lined finish, heat-sealing bungee pull cords and classic Blackwatch check to keep him feeling cozy and looking like a million bucks. Buy Here : $198

Vineyard Vines Tartan Sherpa Popover A pullover she’s guaranteed to love is already a perfect gift; one with a a festive tartan fleece and oversized kangaroo pocket should win you tons of extra brownie points. We truly can’t think of a cuter way to get into the holiday spirit. Buy Here : $178

Vineyard Vines Mountain Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Is dad (or hubby, or bother) not a fan of poppy colors and bold prints? The Mountain Sweater might be more his speed, with an office-ready look and the same micro-fleece finish for that toasty feel. Even better, it’s made from a low-pile recycled polyester blend, so it’s ecological footprint is minimalist, too. Buy Here : $148

Vineyard Vines Plush Teddy Classic Shep Shirt Plush fleeces are all the rage — just take a peak on TikTok if you don’t believe us — and few are better than the Teddy Classic Shep Shirt. Breathable and warmth without the bulk, she’ll be able to layer over or under whatever she pleases. Buy Here : $168

Vineyard Vines Stillwater Sherpa Fleece Vest Is he a big fan of his tech-bro vest? Upgrade him to the fleecy comfort of Vineyard Vines Stillwater Sherpa Vest: a Bonded jersey interior and unmatched versatility make it a match for any modern man on the go. Buy Here : $138