Whoop whoop! The long weekend is here, complete with an extra two days of faking work and cranking dogs. We love it when Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week. Other things we are currently loving: the mass of sunglasses sales currently bouncing around on the internet. We’re talking styles from Ray-Ban, Persol, Oakley, even designer shades from Burberry. And a beach-friendly holiday weekend seems like the perfect time to whip out the credit card for some sun-blocking shades, no?

All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales The most patriotic thing you can do? Save a bunch of money on new stuff.

We’ve done the hard work for you — no, not commandeering fireworks, you’ll have to do that yourself — and rounded up a variety of sunglasses styles that we think are just too good to pass up. Browse our top selects, just don’t spill mustard on your iPhone 14. Below, the best sunglasses sales during Fourth of July weekend.

The Best Fourth of July Sunglasses Sales:

A classic style in a modern new poppy colorway? We see you, Ray-Ban.

Sports mode, activated.

Yup, you read that right: J.Crew’s Dock Sunglasses are just $23 during the retailer’s massive sale-on-sale.

In case your Fourth of July weekend is also your 25th birthday weekend.