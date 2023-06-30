InsideHook
Style | June 30, 2023 12:33 pm

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better

On the docket for the holiday: eat hot dogs, snag a pair of on-sale shades

a collage of sunglasses on a firework background
If you're going to buy one thing this long weekend, make it a pair of sunglasses. And maybe a hot dog.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Whoop whoop! The long weekend is here, complete with an extra two days of faking work and cranking dogs. We love it when Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week. Other things we are currently loving: the mass of sunglasses sales currently bouncing around on the internet. We’re talking styles from Ray-Ban, Persol, Oakley, even designer shades from Burberry. And a beach-friendly holiday weekend seems like the perfect time to whip out the credit card for some sun-blocking shades, no?

We’ve done the hard work for you — no, not commandeering fireworks, you’ll have to do that yourself — and rounded up a variety of sunglasses styles that we think are just too good to pass up. Browse our top selects, just don’t spill mustard on your iPhone 14. Below, the best sunglasses sales during Fourth of July weekend.

The Best Fourth of July Sunglasses Sales:

Persol Po9649s Aviator Sunglasses
Persol Po9649s Aviator Sunglasses

Persol’s Po9649s shades aren’t just iconic because of McQueen — they’re iconic because they’re currently dirt cheap on Amazon.

Amazon : $261$148
Walden Eyewear Pond Sunglasses
Walden Eyewear Pond Sunglasses

These polarized shades bring a whole new meaning to Walden Pond.

Huckberry : $99$44
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Colorblock
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Colorblock
Ray-Ban : $173$121

A classic style in a modern new poppy colorway? We see you, Ray-Ban.

Oakley Sutro Shield Sunglasses
Oakley Sutro Shield Sunglasses
Nordstrom : $173$138

Sports mode, activated.

J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
J.Crew : $70$22

Yup, you read that right: J.Crew’s Dock Sunglasses are just $23 during the retailer’s massive sale-on-sale.

Burberry 55mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Burberry 55mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Nordstrom : $281$200

In case your Fourth of July weekend is also your 25th birthday weekend.

