Style | December 2, 2022 11:25 am

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles

Workout gear and everyday wardrobe staples are now on sale

By Kirk Miller

Rhone is one of our favorite workout (and everyday wear) brands, but their performance-minded gear isn’t always cheap. But one way to save a decent amount of cash? Buy a bundle.

Right now various Rhone packs and kits are up to 40% off. Some of these are simply multiple versions of the same item (like different colors of the Commuter Shirt) while others are complimentary pairings (a hoodie with some joggers). And for many of these kits, you get to pick the colors and fit (and, obviously, size).

A few standouts from the sale:

Commuter Shirt 3 Pack

BUY HERE: $384 $308
Spar Full Zip Hoodie & Jogger

BUY HERE: $266 $160
Swift Short Sleeve & Short

BUY HERE: $144 $116

