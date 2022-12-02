Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
Workout gear and everyday wardrobe staples are now on sale
Rhone is one of our favorite workout (and everyday wear) brands, but their performance-minded gear isn’t always cheap. But one way to save a decent amount of cash? Buy a bundle.
Right now various Rhone packs and kits are up to 40% off. Some of these are simply multiple versions of the same item (like different colors of the Commuter Shirt) while others are complimentary pairings (a hoodie with some joggers). And for many of these kits, you get to pick the colors and fit (and, obviously, size).
A few standouts from the sale:
Commuter Shirt 3 Pack
Spar Full Zip Hoodie & Jogger
Swift Short Sleeve & Short
