Style | January 19, 2023 11:21 am

Grab Some Ray-Bans for Up to 60% Off

An array of Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa Del Mar shades are on sale through the weekend at Woot for as little as $39

Ray-Ban Unisex RB3387, now on sale at Woot
The Ray-Ban Unisex RB3387 sunnies, now 54% off at Woot
Woot
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We can pretend it’s summer, right? (It is in the Southern Hemisphere!) And considering that we should be protecting our eyes year-round, let’s consider these all good enough reasons to shop the latest sunglasses sale at Woot, where shades from Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa are up to 60% off through January 24th.

A few choices from the sale, below:

Ray-Ban Unisex RB3387
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3387
Buy Here : $153$70
Oakley Men's Oo9247
Oakley Men’s Oo9247
Buy Here : $135$66
Costa Del Mar Men's Polarized Corbina
Costa Del Mar Men’s Polarized Corbina
Buy Here : $179$80

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

