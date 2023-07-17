Outerknown’s Semi-Annual Sale Is Back. Here’s What to Buy.
Our favorite beach bum brand knows how to throw a sale
Handsome, rugged, sustainable — and now you can add “on-sale” to Outerknown’s list of descriptors. The surf-inspired retailer just kicked off its Semi-Annual Sale, marking your twice-yearly chance to score a host of past-season staples at up to 60% off, a pretty big deal given the brand’s general aversion to discounts.
The Semi-Annual Sale has hundreds marked down items — discounted cold-weather favorites to prep you for the coming fall, and summer essentials that should help you through the sweatiest dog days of August. Even the famous Blanket Shirt, a luxuriously soft, IH-approved shacket, is on-sale in a multitude of colors — the only question is how long till they sell out.
Seeing as how time is slipping away — Outerknown’s annual blowout ends 7/23 — we’ve parsed through the sale and pulled all the best apparel for your pleasure and ease. Or you can shop the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale.
The Best Deals From the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale:
Outerknown Hightide Crew
Mimicking your plushest towel is a difficult feat, but Outerknown seems to have no problem with their Hightide Crew.
It’s hard to find a better trunk than one developed and tested by the 11x World Champion Kelly Slater, especially if said trunk is sustainably engineered for maximum performance out of recycled plastic water bottles and 40% off.
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans
Yes, even on sale, Outerknown’s Local Jeans are expensive. But you get what you pay for — a beautiful selvedge finish and years of use.
Outerknown’s low-key logo hoodie is the perfect example of what we mean when we reference “tasteful graphics”.
Cord shorts are primed to make the transition from sweaty summer days to the hoodie-and-shorts uniform of fall, making them a very smart (and very on sale) purchase.
We call it like we see it, and we’ve yet to find a more solid pocket tee that the Outerknown Sojourn.
There’s not much that can beat a Los Angeles-made, Kaihara-milled 7.25oz organic cotton denim work shirt. On sale? Forget it.
