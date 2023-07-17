InsideHook
Style | July 17, 2023 11:58 am

Outerknown’s Semi-Annual Sale Is Back. Here’s What to Buy.

Our favorite beach bum brand knows how to throw a sale

a collage of items from the outerknown semi-annual sale on a ocean background
Heads up, surfer wannabes: the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale is back.
Outerknown/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Handsome, rugged, sustainable — and now you can add “on-sale” to Outerknown’s list of descriptors. The surf-inspired retailer just kicked off its Semi-Annual Sale, marking your twice-yearly chance to score a host of past-season staples at up to 60% off, a pretty big deal given the brand’s general aversion to discounts.

The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

From now till August 7, save big during Nordstrom's biggest shopping event of the year

The Semi-Annual Sale has hundreds marked down items — discounted cold-weather favorites to prep you for the coming fall, and summer essentials that should help you through the sweatiest dog days of August. Even the famous Blanket Shirt, a luxuriously soft, IH-approved shacket, is on-sale in a multitude of colors — the only question is how long till they sell out.

Seeing as how time is slipping away — Outerknown’s annual blowout ends 7/23 — we’ve parsed through the sale and pulled all the best apparel for your pleasure and ease. Or you can shop the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale.

The Best Deals From the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale:

Outerknown Hightide Crew
Outerknown Hightide Crew

Mimicking your plushest towel is a difficult feat, but Outerknown seems to have no problem with their Hightide Crew.

Outerknown : $118$78
Outerknown Apex Trunks by Kelly Slater
Outerknown Apex Trunks by Kelly Slater
Outerknown : $145$98

It’s hard to find a better trunk than one developed and tested by the 11x World Champion Kelly Slater, especially if said trunk is sustainably engineered for maximum performance out of recycled plastic water bottles and 40% off.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown : $148$98
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans

Yes, even on sale, Outerknown’s Local Jeans are expensive. But you get what you pay for — a beautiful selvedge finish and years of use.

Outerknown : $298$198
Outerknown OK Dot Snap Hoodie
Outerknown OK Dot Snap Hoodie
Outerknown : $138$88

Outerknown’s low-key logo hoodie is the perfect example of what we mean when we reference “tasteful graphics”.

Outerknown Seventyseven Corduroy Shorts
Outerknown Seventyseven Corduroy Shorts
Outerknown : $98$68

Cord shorts are primed to make the transition from sweaty summer days to the hoodie-and-shorts uniform of fall, making them a very smart (and very on sale) purchase.

Outerknown Sojourn Pocket Tee
Outerknown Sojourn Pocket Tee
Outerknown : $58$38

We call it like we see it, and we’ve yet to find a more solid pocket tee that the Outerknown Sojourn.

Outerknown Asbury Denim Workshirt
Outerknown Asbury Denim Workshirt
Outerknown : $248$174

There’s not much that can beat a Los Angeles-made, Kaihara-milled 7.25oz organic cotton denim work shirt. On sale? Forget it.

More Like This

a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background
The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background
Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Section Is Full of Summer-Ready Athleisure

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Overpackers Rejoice: This Monos Check-In Suitcase Is $90 Off

$325$235

Overpackers Rejoice: This Monos Check-In Suitcase Is $90 Off
Anyday’s Microwave-Specific Cookware Revolutionized Our Cooking. Now It’s on Sale.

$200$170

Anyday’s Microwave-Specific Cookware Revolutionized Our Cooking. Now It’s on Sale.
a white Hanes sock on a grey background

$21$14

No-Frill Hanes Crew Socks Are on Sale at Amazon
a model wearing a pair of lululemon ABC pants on a grey background

$128$94

Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Section Finally Includes ABC Pants
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
$245 Million QB Russell Wilson Facing Make-or-Break Season in Denver
The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class

Keep Reading

lineup of best anejo tequilas for whiskey drinkers

If You Love Whiskey, Try These 9 Añejo and Extra Añejo Tequilas
Nick Hakim at Montreal Jazz Festival

6 Artists Pushing the Future of Jazz Beyond Its Boundaries
Chicken-fried oysters from Black Tap.

Consider the Chicken-Fried Oyster
A musician in a blur

Are Songs Really Getting Faster?
Montara Plus , the world’s highest output MEMS micro speaker

Is This Semiconductor Company Going to Change How We Hear Music?
Hims Hard Mints Are a Fresh Way to Treat Erectile Dysfunction

Hims Hard Mints Are a Fresh Way to Treat Erectile Dysfunction
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Hirsch Whiskey, a New Nothing Phone and Sustainable Nike Trainers
Fish & Chips

Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include Your New Favorite Taco Place

Trending

Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
$245 Million QB Russell Wilson Facing Make-or-Break Season in Denver
The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class