Style | May 26, 2023

Nike Memorial Day Sale: All the Swoosh Deals to Shop This Weekend

Just do it...it being save 40% on Nike gear

a collage of footwear from the Nike memorial day sale on a blue background
The Nike Memorial Day sale is full of athleticwear and footwear alike.
Nike/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

It doesn’t get any better than Nike’s signature swoosh…unless you’re talking about Nike’s signature swoosh at a handsome discount (and we are). Like the bajillions of other retailers who have an eye on the calendar, the Oregon-based athletic brand is serving up some savings with a Memorial Day sale on tons of apparel, footwear and accessories.

One of everything may be an unrealistic goal, but Nike’s blowout event, with savings up to 40% off, offers a solution to any gaps in your wardrobe. Need a new pair of running shoes? Nike’s got you covered. Some lounge-y sweatshorts? They’ve got those too. Heck, there are even some killer pieces from specialty lines like the outdoorsy ACG, or Givenchy designer Matthew Williams’s MMW.

To help you decide on the thousands of discounted styles, we’ve combed through Nike’s massive sale and pulled 15 of the best and brightest for your summer, and beyond. Below, all the can’t-miss steals and deals from the Nike Memorial Day sale.

The Best Deals From the Nike Memorial Day Sale:

Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men’s 1/4-Zip Hyper Dry Training Top
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men’s 1/4-Zip Hyper Dry Training Top
Buy it now : $52$35
Nike Vaporfly 2
Nike Vaporfly 2
Buy it now : $250$150
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Buy it now : $27$19
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men’s 3/4 Tights
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men’s 3/4 Tights
Buy it now : $32$27
Nike Cool Down Sunglasses
Nike Cool Down Sunglasses
Buy it now : $139$82
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Tiger Woods Men’s Golf Polo
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Tiger Woods Men’s Golf Polo
Buy it now : $95$67
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Buy it now : $18$15
Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Buy it now : $185$100
Nike Stride Men’s Dri-FIT 7″ Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Stride Men’s Dri-FIT 7″ Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Buy it now : $55$39
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low
Buy it now : $110$89
Nike Solo Swoosh Men’s Fleece Pants
Nike Solo Swoosh Men’s Fleece Pants
Buy it now : $100$60
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Buy it now : $50$43
Nike Blazer Mid Pro Club
Nike Blazer Mid Pro Club
Nike : $115$92
Nike Sportwear Sports Essentials Shorts
Nike Sportwear Sports Essentials Shorts
Nike : $50$40
Nike Victori One Slides
Nike Victori One Slides
Nike : $40$16
Nike Men’s Soccer T-Shirt
Nike Men’s Soccer T-Shirt
Buy it now : $35$25
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
Nike : $160$128
Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Running Shoe
Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Running Shoe
Buy Here : $150$105
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Buy Here : $68$58
Nike ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals
Nike ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals
Nike : $80$46
Nike USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Away
Nike USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Away

In Bright Blue/White.

Buy Here : $90
Nike React Infinity 3
Nike React Infinity 3
Nike : $160$128
Nike ACG “Sierra Light” Jacket
Nike ACG “Sierra Light” Jacket
Nike : $240$101

