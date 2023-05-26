Nike Memorial Day Sale: All the Swoosh Deals to Shop This Weekend
Just do it...it being save 40% on Nike gear
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
It doesn’t get any better than Nike’s signature swoosh…unless you’re talking about Nike’s signature swoosh at a handsome discount (and we are). Like the bajillions of other retailers who have an eye on the calendar, the Oregon-based athletic brand is serving up some savings with a Memorial Day sale on tons of apparel, footwear and accessories.
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
Consider this your one-stop guide to every sale you'll actually want to shop
One of everything may be an unrealistic goal, but Nike’s blowout event, with savings up to 40% off, offers a solution to any gaps in your wardrobe. Need a new pair of running shoes? Nike’s got you covered. Some lounge-y sweatshorts? They’ve got those too. Heck, there are even some killer pieces from specialty lines like the outdoorsy ACG, or Givenchy designer Matthew Williams’s MMW.
To help you decide on the thousands of discounted styles, we’ve combed through Nike’s massive sale and pulled 15 of the best and brightest for your summer, and beyond. Below, all the can’t-miss steals and deals from the Nike Memorial Day sale.
The Best Deals From the Nike Memorial Day Sale:
Nike USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Away
In Bright Blue/White.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you