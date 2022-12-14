The Myles Apparel Flash Holiday Sale Is Athleisure Heaven

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Let’s be real: with winter here to stay and a busy 2023 ahead of us, now is the best time to hunker down for the holidays. We’re big fans of doing so in some premium athleisure, which is why we’re thrilled to report that San Francisco-based Myles Apparel is throwing a massive sale on dozens of cozy lounge styles perfect for your movie marathons and gym sessions alike.

The best part? The massive discounts don’t just apply to a small grab-bag of styles — the athleisure-forward brand’s entire stock is included in the Myles Apparel Flash Holiday Sale, from their best-selling Everyday Pants to a variety of winter-ready styles like their hefty Weekend Thermal Henley or cozy High Pile Sherpa Jacket.

Because we’re such big fan ourselves, we’ve taken the liberty of highlighting a few of our favorite styles (8, to be exact) that’ll we be living in for the next few months, all perfectly casual and 40% off with code FLASH40. There are sweats, pullovers, and even the odd gift, should you still be looking. Below, the 8 best deals from the Myles Apparel Flash Holiday Sale.