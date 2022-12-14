InsideHook
Style | December 14, 2022 12:48 pm

The Myles Apparel Flash Holiday Sale Is Athleisure Heaven

Score 40% off sitewide on a variety of cozy garb

a collage of Myles Apparel clothing on a red background
The Myles Apparel Holiday Flash Sale is offer sitewide deals on some of the best athleisure around.
Myles Apparel/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Let’s be real: with winter here to stay and a busy 2023 ahead of us, now is the best time to hunker down for the holidays. We’re big fans of doing so in some premium athleisure, which is why we’re thrilled to report that San Francisco-based Myles Apparel is throwing a massive sale on dozens of cozy lounge styles perfect for your movie marathons and gym sessions alike.

The best part? The massive discounts don’t just apply to a small grab-bag of styles — the athleisure-forward brand’s entire stock is included in the Myles Apparel Flash Holiday Sale, from their best-selling Everyday Pants to a variety of winter-ready styles like their hefty Weekend Thermal Henley or cozy High Pile Sherpa Jacket.

Because we’re such big fan ourselves, we’ve taken the liberty of highlighting a few of our favorite styles (8, to be exact) that’ll we be living in for the next few months, all perfectly casual and 40% off with code FLASH40. There are sweats, pullovers, and even the odd gift, should you still be looking. Below, the 8 best deals from the Myles Apparel Flash Holiday Sale.

Myles Apparel High Pile Sherpa Jacket
Myles Apparel High Pile Sherpa Jacket
Buy Here : $128$77
Myles Apparel Everyday Pants
Myles Apparel Everyday Pants
Buy Here : $98$59
Myles Apparel Weekend Thermal Henley
Myles Apparel Weekend Thermal Henley
Buy Here : $88$53
Myles Apparel Knit Beanie
Myles Apparel Knit Beanie
Buy Here : $28$17
Myles Apparel Skyline Heavyweight Fleece Jogger
Myles Apparel Skyline Heavyweight Fleece Jogger
Buy Here : $138$83
Myles Apparel Skyline Heavyweight Fleece Hoodie
Myles Apparel Skyline Heavyweight Fleece Hoodie
Buy Here : $148$89
Myles Apparel Momentum Tee
Myles Apparel Momentum Tee
Buy Here : $54$33
Myles Apparel Performance Boxer Briefs
Myles Apparel Performance Boxer Briefs
Buy Here : $28$17

More Like This

a collage of winter jackets on a grey background
The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather
Meundies underwear on a blue textured background
The MeUndies Toy Story Collection Has Arrived Just in Time for the Holiday
Experiential retail innovator and Mojave Flea founder, James Morelos
Meet James Morelos, Founder of Palm Springs’ Mojave Flea Trading Post

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

This Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is Only $35

$100$35

This Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is Only $35
Coway Airmega

$230$153

Save 33% on This Air Quality Monitoring Purifier
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

$549$449

Apple AirPods Max Are an Air Travel Necessity
Always Pan

$145$99

The Cult-Favorite Always Pan Set Is 32% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
The World’s Best Watchmaker Shares His Secrets
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don't Succeed at Getting In?
The Top Week 14 NFL Storylines
A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind

Keep Reading

five bottles of bourbon from 2022

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The view of St. Barts from Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf Saint-Barth, a new boutique hotel that we visited

There’s No Wrong Way to Do St. Barts, But Le Carl Gustaf Is Exceptional
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E

Review: The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance — a Wild Ride That’s Out of Its Depth on the Track
a collage of Myles Apparel clothing on a red background

The Myles Apparel Flash Holiday Sale Is Athleisure Heaven
a collage of winter jackets on a grey background

The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 on a teal and blue background

Review: The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Is a Top Contender in the ANC Headphones Market
Plus get free expedited shipping.

Give the Gift of Well-Made Basics from Everlane
Jeanette Lee lines up a shot in New York City in 2011.

Forget Marvel, "Black Widow" Jeanette Lee Was a Billiards Superhero
Tracers in the Dark cover

Journalist Andy Greenberg on His New Book "Tracers In the Dark," Crypto Crime and the Fall of FTX

Trending

The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
The World’s Best Watchmaker Shares His Secrets
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don't Succeed at Getting In?
The Top Week 14 NFL Storylines
A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind