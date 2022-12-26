It’s Your Once-a-Year Chance to Score Huge Discounts at the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event
Up to 50% off the bean? This literally never happens.
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Rarely does L.L. Bean throws a sitewide sale…but when they do, you don’t want to miss it. Not only because a boatload of quality gear and garb that’ll last you a lifetime gets marked down even cheaper than its already fairly affordable Bean pricing, but because, unlike certain retailers, sales like the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event literally only happen once a year. This is your last chance of 2022 — and for the foreseeable future — to snag winterproof Bean Boots, vintage-looking knits, the coziest socks known to man and so much more. Click the link below to shop the full sale.
