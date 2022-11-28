InsideHook
Style | November 28, 2022

All of Our Favorite Skincare Products Are Up to 50% Off at Kiehl’s

It's the perfect time to reinvest in your skincare routine

Collection of Kiehl's products
Kiehl's
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Kiehl’s is offering up to 30% off sitewide for Cyber Monday, and 50% off select bestsellers, making it the ideal time to perfect your skincare regimen…or start fresh with something new altogether. Save on toners, eye creams, moisturizers, face oils and serums galore.

Not sure where to start? Kiehl’s offers a number of services to help you both analyze your skin type and determine a routine. You can even make an appointment, or chat with a virtual skincare expert to help you get started.

Shop the sale here

