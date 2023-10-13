InsideHook
The InsideHook Guide to Fall Style

All the tried and true pieces the season demands

Fall style isn't as simple as it seems. We're here to help
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

With each passing day, you probably thinking more and more about the web of interlinking complexities that is your fall wardrobe. After all, you’re just a man. It’s just what you do — that is, meticulously consider which flannel is best for the 54-68 degree range of spooky szn.

Or maybe not. Maybe you don’t have the time to really think about the ins and outs of chore coats and corduroy with a jam-packed autumnal schedule that includes chugging PSLs and going to bed at 7:000 PM. Maybe you need a condensed bible of sartorial curation and inspiration. Maybe, just maybe, you need a…fall style guide?

Fall Style Guide Checklist

The 8 Best Fall Fashion Trends For Men
The 8 Best Fall Fashion Trends For Men

From campcore to selvedge supremacy, here are our predictions for the season ahead

This is the part where we let you know that, as your everyday arbiters of taste and all things good, we’ve got your back, bro. Release yourself from the worldly anxieties of deciding between straight-fit and slim straight-fit jeans and lean on our one-stop-shop wealth of all the garms you should absolutely be snagging instead. Featuring all our (and by extension, your) favorite brands — from the closet staples of Buck Mason and Levi’s to statement-making knits from Drakes and Percival — we’ve rounded up 44 styles to ensure that you’re looking AGAP (as good as possible) this fall.

The Fall Style Guide

The Killer Fisherman Sweater

Top of your autumnal wishlist? Keep your eyes on the fisherman sweater, fellas. A workman’s sweater swerve since the days of Newman, the woven, rugged knit continues to telegraph class and an affinity for JFK Jr. in that special way only well-made Americana can.

Taylor Stitch The Orr Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Orr Sweater
Taylor Stitch : $188
Wellen Seawool Fisherman Shawl Cardigan Sweater
Wellen Seawool Fisherman Shawl Cardigan Sweater
Huckberry : $148
Sunspel Cable-Knit Merino Wool Sweater
Sunspel Cable-Knit Merino Wool Sweater
Mr Porter : $330
Thom Browne 4 Bar Donegal Cable Knit Cardigan
Thom Browne 4 Bar Donegal Cable Knit Cardigan
End Clothing : $950

The Anti-Suck Denim

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. In the year of our lord 2023, why are you still wearing uncomfortable denim? With relaxed fit now king and elastane-infused blends better than ever, there are thousands of comfortable options — from $60 Uniqlo U joints to designer denim a la Acne that’ll keep those thunder thighs chafe-free and you looking totally fitted.

Acne Studios Slim-Fit Tapered Stretch-Denim Jeans
Acne Studios Slim-Fit Tapered Stretch-Denim Jeans
Mr Porter : $290
Uniqlo U Relaxed Fit Jeans
Uniqlo U Relaxed Fit Jeans
Uniqlo : $60
Polo Ralph Lauren Vintage Classic Fit Stretch Jean
Polo Ralph Lauren Vintage Classic Fit Stretch Jean
Ralph Lauren : $148
Todd Snyder Relaxed Fit Selvedge Jean
Todd Snyder Relaxed Fit Selvedge Jean
Todd Snyder : $268

The Essential Shacket

Too cold for a tee but too hot for your trusty waxed trucker? You’re in shacket country now, boy. The shirt-jacket hybrid is a total lifesaver for chilly date nights and drafty offices with nonexistent heating. They layer nicely, exude James Dean levels of cool and generally make you look like the vibey guy that you are.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown : $168
Lululemon Gridliner Fleece Overshirt
Lululemon Gridliner Fleece Overshirt
lululemon : $168
Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt
Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt
Buy Here : $98$39
Percival Jacquard Blanket Overshirt
Percival Jacquard Blanket Overshirt
Percival : $345

The Non-Hype Hype Sneakers

We’re living in a post-sneaker society, dawg. This, of course doesn’t mean that you have to give up on the idea of a crispy pair of white kicks for fall — it just means you have to choose more carefully. Dodge soul-sucking collabs and overcooked silos (we’re looking at you, Sambas) and opt for something fresh instead. Bonus points if you can also rock them at your coworking space.

On The Roger Advantage Sneaker
On The Roger Advantage Sneaker
On : $140 Huckberry : $140
Norda 001 Trail Running Sneaker
Norda 001 Trail Running Sneaker
Huckberry : $285
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On
Onitsuka Tiger : $100
Thousand Fell Lace Up Sneaker
Thousand Fell Lace Up Sneaker
Thousand Fell : $125

The Concrete-Weight Tee

If the farmer’s almanac is any indication, a dinky cotton tee is not going to cut it this fall. Best invest in a massive, 100 lbs. tee that doubles as a weighted blanket. We’ve been wearing the hell out of our Field-Spec Tee from the menswear gurus over at Buck Mason…and we suggest you do the same.

Dehen 1920 Heavy-Duty T-Shirt
Dehen 1920 Heavy-Duty T-Shirt
Huckberry : $58
Buck Mason Field-Spec Heavy Tee
Buck Mason Field-Spec Heavy Tee
Buck Mason : $55
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Amazon : $20$15
Merz B. Schwanen 2-Thread Heavyweight T-Shirt
Merz B. Schwanen 2-Thread Heavyweight T-Shirt
Selfedge : $110

The Take Ivy Cords

We are so back. Corduroy season is here like it never left, and given the wave of prep sweeping the sartorial landscape, we could not be more stoked to slip into some velvety pleated comfort (or get mistaken for a recent Princeton grad).

Alex Mill Standard Pleated Corduroy Pant
Alex Mill Standard Pleated Corduroy Pant
Alex Mill : $145
Brunello Cucinelli Straight-Leg Pleated Cotton-Corduroy Trousers
Brunello Cucinelli Straight-Leg Pleated Cotton-Corduroy Trousers
Mr Porter : $1,150
Stoic Corduroy Belted Pants
Stoic Corduroy Belted Pants
Backcountry : $69
Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Cotton Wide Wale Corduroy Pants
Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Cotton Wide Wale Corduroy Pants
Brooks Brothers : $128

The Laid-Back Loafers

Sneakers are dead, loafers are kings, blah blah blah. You’ve heard the schpeel before, so instead of reminding you that slips on have assumed their rightful place as the “do-it-all” shoe of choice, we’ll simply direct you to a variety of the stompiest, loaferiest pairs on the market.

Madewell x G.H.Bass Whitney Weejuns Penny Loafers
Madewell x G.H.Bass Whitney Weejuns Penny Loafers
Madewell : $185
Blackstock & Weber Mason Horse Bit Lug Sole Loafer
Blackstock & Weber Mason Horse Bit Lug Sole Loafer
Blackstock & Weber : $395
Dr. Martens Vegan Adrian Loafer
Dr. Martens Vegan Adrian Loafer
Zappos : $150$115
J.Crew Camden Leather Loafers
J.Crew Camden Leather Loafers
J.Crew : $158$95

The Really, Really Big Chino

Giant chinos: not the trend that any of us saw coming. Nevertheless, we persist, and no more or less live in our multiple colors of J.Crew’s revolutionary style. There are other great versions too, albeit a little less chonky — you’re actively bearing witness to the great chino resurgence. Don’t sleep.

Flint and Tinder 365 Pant — Straight
Flint and Tinder 365 Pant — Straight
Huckberry : $98
J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant
J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant
J.Crew : $98
Stòffa Tapered Pleated Cotton Trousers
Stòffa Tapered Pleated Cotton Trousers
Mr Porter : $525
Everlane The Performance Chino
Everlane The Performance Chino
Everlane : $98$59

The Old School Oxford

So often, we urge you to get downright freaky with your ‘fits. But there’s a time and a place more reserved flourishes, too. Enter the (not so) lowly oxford shirt.

Brooks Brothers Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Shirt
Brooks Brothers Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $98
J.Press Classic Dress Oxford Shirt
J.Press Classic Dress Oxford Shirt
J.Press : $145
Drake’s Pinpoint Oxford Cotton Cloth Button-Down Shirt
Drake’s Pinpoint Oxford Cotton Cloth Button-Down Shirt
Buy Here : $275
Uniqlo Oxford Slim Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo Oxford Slim Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo : $40

The Mother of All Fall Outerwear

Drop the puffer coat. Drop the puffer coat! It’s fall — don’t let this magical time go to waste. Instead, eat, sleep and breath inside a tri-pocketed chore coat, and let the compliments shower over you like falling leaves.

Le Mont St Michel French Moleskin Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel French Moleskin Work Jacket
Huckberry : $275
Le Labouruer French Cotton Work Jacket
Le Labouruer French Cotton Work Jacket
Gardenheir : $158
Carhartt WIP Michigan Chore Coat
Carhartt WIP Michigan Chore Coat
Carhartt WIP : $268 End Clothing : $245
Line of Trade Lineman’s Chore Coat
Line of Trade Lineman’s Chore Coat
Bespoke Post : $110

The Good Guy Rugby

Full stop, the rugby can be polarizing. Some say boyish, we say baller. Don’t be afraid to size up, too — you are not a Ralph Lauren model (neither are we), and the heavy twill-cotton blends the sporty style is known for does an excellent job hiding and paunches and chiseled abs alike.

L.L. Bean Signature Rugby Polo
L.L. Bean Signature Rugby Polo
L.L. Bean : $89
Rowing Blazers Croquet Stripe Rugby
Rowing Blazers Croquet Stripe Rugby
Rowing Blazers : $195$117
Fear of God Essentials Poplin-Trimmed Waffle-Knit Cotton Rugby
Fear of God Essentials Poplin-Trimmed Waffle-Knit Cotton Rugby
Mr Porter : $130
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo
Abercrombie & Fitch : $60

