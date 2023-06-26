Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As seasoned explorers should already well know, flexible and functional gear is the best way to ensure you get the most out of your summer adventures, and few do it better than Duer. Designed with the “doers” in mind (get it?), the Vancouver, Canada label specializes in sustainable, vertically integrated garb that’s comfortable, versatile and solidly stylish.

Whether you’re already a fanatic or looking to score some Duer digs for the first time, we’ve got some serious news — until July 5, the outdoor brand is offering up to 40% off a ton of best-sellers and top picks during the Duer Summer Sale, from our editor-approved The Only Tee to rugged denim and beyond. There are dozens of carefully crafted items waiting to be plunked in your virtual cart and ready to make this a summer to remember.

Because we’re total fans, we’ve taken the liberty of sharing our top picks for your viewing — and purchasing — pleasure. Not satisfied? Check out the entirety of the event here.

What We’re Buying From the Duer Summer Sale:

A modern fit and natural Tencel weave make the Only Tee…well, the only tee you’ll ever need.

Stretchy and lightweight, these Poplin shorts beat out the competition in virtually every metric.

We think that every guy deserves to be comfy, a sentiment that Duer clearly shares. Why else would they make an impossibly soft, double-layered crew that looks just as good at the office as it does on the couch?

Much like the bestselling Only Tee, the Only Polo is ultra soft to the touch. Unlike its cousin, however, you can easily wear this bad boy to the office…and to drinks after work, too.

Don’t let it’s button-up look fool you — thanks to a COOLMAX polyester blend, the Performance Oxford Shirt can still hack it in the sweatiest of conditions.

Performance jeans? Don’t know ’em till you try them — specifically, Duer’s Relaxed Taper Stretch Jeans. Flexible to the max without losing the classic denim look, they sport a signature gusset and years of durable wear.