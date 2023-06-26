InsideHook
The Duer Summer Sale Is an Adventurist’s Fantasy. Here’s What to Buy.

Get out and explore for significantly less

a model in Duer gear hiking up a mountain
The Duer Summer Sale is your best chance at discounted adventure gear.
Duer
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

As seasoned explorers should already well know, flexible and functional gear is the best way to ensure you get the most out of your summer adventures, and few do it better than Duer. Designed with the “doers” in mind (get it?), the Vancouver, Canada label specializes in sustainable, vertically integrated garb that’s comfortable, versatile and solidly stylish.

Whether you’re already a fanatic or looking to score some Duer digs for the first time, we’ve got some serious news — until July 5, the outdoor brand is offering up to 40% off a ton of best-sellers and top picks during the Duer Summer Sale, from our editor-approved The Only Tee to rugged denim and beyond. There are dozens of carefully crafted items waiting to be plunked in your virtual cart and ready to make this a summer to remember.

Because we’re total fans, we’ve taken the liberty of sharing our top picks for your viewing — and purchasing — pleasure. Not satisfied? Check out the entirety of the event here.

What We’re Buying From the Duer Summer Sale:

Duer The Only Tee
Duer The Only Tee
Buy Here : $49$34

A modern fit and natural Tencel weave make the Only Tee…well, the only tee you’ll ever need.

Duer Weightless Poplin AC Short
Duer Weightless Poplin AC Short
Buy Here : $79$39

Stretchy and lightweight, these Poplin shorts beat out the competition in virtually every metric.

Duer Brushed Terry Performance Crew
Duer Brushed Terry Performance Crew
Buy Here : $89$62

We think that every guy deserves to be comfy, a sentiment that Duer clearly shares. Why else would they make an impossibly soft, double-layered crew that looks just as good at the office as it does on the couch?

Duer The Only Polo
Duer The Only Polo
Buy Here : $69$48

Much like the bestselling Only Tee, the Only Polo is ultra soft to the touch. Unlike its cousin, however, you can easily wear this bad boy to the office…and to drinks after work, too.

Duer Performance Oxford Shirt
Duer Performance Oxford Shirt
Buy Here : $99$69

Don’t let it’s button-up look fool you — thanks to a COOLMAX polyester blend, the Performance Oxford Shirt can still hack it in the sweatiest of conditions.

Duer Performance Denim Relaxed Taper
Duer Performance Denim Relaxed Taper
Buy Here : $129$110

Performance jeans? Don’t know ’em till you try them — specifically, Duer’s Relaxed Taper Stretch Jeans. Flexible to the max without losing the classic denim look, they sport a signature gusset and years of durable wear.

